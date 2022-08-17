The first husband of Britney Spears, from one prison to another for crimes related to the theft of a bracelet

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’s first husband, doesn’t get out of one mess when he’s already in another. If in June he was arrested after trying to sabotage the wedding of the princess of pop, now he has revealed that he has another mess with the law.

According to Page Sixthe events date back to 2016, when an order was issued in which they attribute two serious crimes: one for grand theft and another for the sale of stolen property.

He is accused of stealing a diamond and sapphire bracelet valued at approximately $2,000 from a former landlady. Then, in August 2015, they say he pawned it for $180 in Vallejo, California. In this woman’s house she was living for a few weeks.

In June of this year he already gave something to talk about after trying to annoy Britney Spears’s wedding day. He was arrested after breaking into the singer’s wedding Toxic in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He has spent more than 60 days in the Ventura prison in California, from which he left this Tuesday to be directly transferred to the Nepa prison by this order issued in 2016.

Spears and Alexander married in 2004 in Las Vegas. The marriage, which took place after she broke up with Justin Timberlake, lasted just 55 hours. They were both childhood friends. This Wednesday, August 17, Jason testifies in Napa County court. His bail is set at $20,000.