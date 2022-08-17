The favorite shoe of Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes will be the best investment of the fall

That we refuse to admit that little by little autumn is approaching and that we only want to think that there is still a lot of summer ahead of us is a reality. But while the sand on the beach begins to mix with the textbooks and we are buying the new backpack for the next course, our celebrities trust us advancing small brushstrokes of trends What will we see when the leaves begin to fall from the trees?

Kendall Jenner and her street style with moccasins

This is again the case of what seems to have already become the favorite shoe of the top Kendall Jenner or the actress Katie Holmes. While some of us are still pining for sandals, others have chosen to get ahead of the cold with the shoe that never fails: some black loafers.

The footwear that we already wore as children with the, at that time, hated uniforms they return year after year as a comfortable and timeless fashion to complete the outfits simpler.

Katie Holmes does not separate from her black loafers

Katie Holmes in black loafers.GTres

We are not quite sure if it is because of the melancholy that invades us at the end of the summer or the longing for going back to school that returns every September, but we know with certainty that the moccasins, for now in black, they will step on the streets again (and not just on the way to school).

Get the autumn shoes

If you can’t resist one of the shoes of the moment We bring you these four proposals so you can choose which one best suits your style.

Buckle loafers. Mango. (39.99 euros).Mango

Leather moccasins finished in a round toe, with gathered details and a large lopsided buckle as an ornament. Mango. (Before 59.99 euros, now 39.99 euros).

Classic moccasin. Massimo Dutti. (79.95 euros).Massimo Dutti

Flat black loafers with stitching details and tassel trim on the front. Zara. (25.95 euros).

Slingback moccasin. Zara. (39.95 euros).Zara

Classic moccasin, in black leather with slingbacks. Zara. (39.95 euros).

Tassel loafers. Zara. (25.95 euros).Zara

The classic of the classics: black leather moccasins with a small gold buckle on the front. Massimo Dutti. (79.95 euros).

It may interest you