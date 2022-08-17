The favorite flat-belly effect pants of 50-year-old ‘celebs’ makes TIPAZO

After the second fortnight of August we already make eyes at all the looks that we will wear from September and in the fall season. And if you’re one of those They don’t take off their pants all year, you are going to fall in love with these that the 50-year-old actress Sofía Vergara has worn with sandals. Because we will be able to continue wearing comfortable high-heeled shoes in autumn and because they are great thanks to their ‘flat belly effect’ pattern.

Sofia Vergara’s ‘flat belly effect’ pants

Sofia Vergara looks 50 years old with a unique, personal and very sexy style. The actress has not let age interfere in the way she dresses and she continues betting on wearing garments that enhance your curvy silhouette (just like Vicky Martín Berrocal does with these Zara jeans). And she has found in these ‘culotte’ pants the perfect solution to be able to wear the same garment in August with sandals (she always chooses the heel, but they also look great with all the 2022 trend flat sandals) and to be able to continue wearing in autumn with comfortable high heels.

Because this design makes a great guy

There are several points that make the pants that 50-year-old women wear the most flatter the silhouette. To get started, its high waist design enhances the waist and has the wasp waist effect that looks so good. To the collect the entire tummy area It is also perfect to have control of that entire area. On the other hand, its wide leg makes it thighs look less tight and its cropped cut lengthens the leg because it leaves part of the ankle visible. Of course, if you want a style tip do not wear them with boots or ankle bootsbecause it will have the opposite effect.

How to wear culotte pants in autumn

If you take advantage of the latest sales and get flat-belly effect culottes now (and mustard-colored like the one we suggest here, which goes with everything) you can continue wearing them in autumn. There are many ways of doing it.

Sofía Vergara wears them with heeled sandals and a white ruffled crop top. a pants with Infinite possibilities.