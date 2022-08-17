The ex-husband of Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, accused of two new crimes that could lengthen his stay in prison

Jason Alexanderfirst husband of Britney Spearswas arrested on June 9 and imprisoned for break into the singer’s house with the intention of ruin the wedding of this with her new boyfriend, and now husband, Sam Asghari. Alexander himself broadcast live from his Instagram account the moment he sneaked into the artist’s property in Thousand Oaks, California. “She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to crash the wedding.”, assured. now i could see extended his stay in prison by stealing a jewel from his landlady.

Both were childhood friends when they lived in Louisiana, and were briefly married in 2004, after they eloped to Las Vegas together. However, the marriage was annulled 55 hours after it was celebratedfor a divorce agreement that both signed.

Despite everything, Alexander did not seem willing to accept that Spears rebuild his life, and entered her home without consent or invitation, hitting a security guard. The raid cost 64 days in prison in Ventura, Californiaa time that has already served, but that could now be extended after new accusations were launched against him.

An order issued against him in 2016 has just come to light, in which he is related to a jewelry theft for which he is attributed two serious crimes, grand theft and sale of stolen property. Presumably, Alexander stole a diamond bracelet worth approximately $2,000 from his landlady, which he later pawned for $180. in Vallejo, California, in August 2015.

The events allegedly took place during the few weeks in which he was living as a tenant in the victim’s house. She noticed that jewelry was missing from her room and, upon questioning Alexander, He ended up admitting the theft.

This Wednesday, August 17, he must appear before the Napa County court to hear his final sentence, although everything seems to indicate that His time behind bars could be prolonged.