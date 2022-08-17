the director’s “excuse” will blow the singer’s fans away

The famous pop star Taylor Swift was almost part of the phenomenon Twilight. Recently Chris Weitz, the director of The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), the second installment of the vampire movie series, said he had refused the singer’s request to appear in the film. Swift was one of the many celebrity fans of the saga who asked to be included in one of the films.

“The craziest thing of all was hearing that Taylor Swift was a huge Twilight fan” Director Weitz told the podcast The Twilight Effect With Ashley Greene & Melanie Howe. “She and I had the same agent at the time and he said to me, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie. He’s going to, like, someone in the canteen or diner, or whatever, but he wants to be in this movie.'”

The singer-songwriter would certainly bring some star sparkle to the franchise, perhaps grabbing the attention of a new audience (even if the franchise was already a worldwide phenomenon). Swift had already released hits such as Teardrops on My Guitar And Love Story. New Moon was filmed in early 2009 and was released on November 20 of the same year, two months after it took home the Best Female Video Award for You Belong With Me at the MTV Video Music Awards 2009. In the same year, Swift dated, albeit briefly, one of the stars of the saga of Twilight, Taylor Lautnerwhich inspired his song Back to December.

But why then did the director not want her in the film? Chris Weitz explained that the problem was that Swift was already too much… recognize them!

“By the time Taylor Swift appeared on screen, for about five minutes, no one would be able to process anything anymore”Weitz said, at the screenplay for Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio. “I would just kick myself for that, because I could have become friends with Taylor Swift. We could go out together. But, at the time, it was all about protecting the project. Now I look like an idiot, but sometimes you make bad decisions thinking it’s for the sake of your film. “