The cycle “Monsters and Creatures of Tim Burton” begins at the UNAM Film Library

From August 17 to 28, 2022, the UNAM Film Library will screen 12 films as part of the Tim Burton Monsters and Creatures cycle.

The creativity, talent and imagination that have made Tim Burton one of the most awarded film directors arrive at the UNAM Film Library. This August 17, 2022 starts the film series “Monsters and Creatures by Tim Burton” in the University Cultural Center. As part of it, some of the iconic films from the filmmaker’s filmography will be exhibited in the Carlos Monsivais room.

Which Tim Burton films will be shown at the UNAM Film Library?

The “Monsters and Creatures of Tim Burton” cycle is made up of a total of 12 films: Batman

1. Batman

In his career, Tim Burton has directed 2 film adaptations of the “Dark Knight”. The first dates from 1989 and its protagonists are Michael Keaton as protagonist and Jack Nicholson as antagonist in the role of the Joker.

two. batman returns

Just 3 years after his first adaptation of Batman, Tim Burton directed another film about the superhero that you can also enjoy at the UNAM Film Library. Once again with Keaton as the lead, the film introduces Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny Devito as villains playing Catwoman and the Penguinrespectively.

3. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

From 2007, this is one of the director’s multiple collaborations with the actor Johnny Depp and the actress Helena Bonham Carter. The tape revolves around a barber (Depp) who murders his clients. It is a film adaptation of a musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler.

Four. the corpse of the bride

In 2005 Tim Burton premiered this animated film that you can also enjoy at the UNAM Film Library. It tells the story of Victor Van Dort, a young man about to get married who, while practicing his wedding vows, revives the corpse of a bride.

5. Large eyes

Amy Adams headlines this 2014 biopic about Margaret Keane, a painter famous for portraying children with big eyes. The protagonist ended up involved in a legal dispute with her husband, who tried to steal her work.

6. Sdark shadows

Once again Johnny Depp leads the cast in this Burton film about an aristocrat who is turned into a vampire by a witch whose heart he broke.

7. The big fish

With Ewan McGregor as the protagonist, this adaptation A big fish: A novel of mythical dimensionsby Daniel Wallace tells the story of a man who relives the memories of his father’s youth before his death.

8. Planet of the Apes

Without a doubt, the most acclaimed film adaptation of the novel by Pierre Boulleis this, directed in 2001 by Burton.

9. Alice in Wonderland

The UNAM Film Library will also screen one of Tim Burton’s most famous films, the adaptation of Alice in Wonderland released in 2010 with a cast once again led by Depp and Bonham Carter accompanied by Anne Hathaway.

10. beetlejiuce

This film tells the story of one of the most iconic creatures in Burton’s filmography: Beetlejuice, a ghost specialist in scaring families away from haunted houses.

eleven. The legend of the Headless Horseman

Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and Christopher Walken lead the cast of the film adaptation of the book The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

12 Scissorhands

Finally, a classic. Who hasn’t seen Edward Scissorhands? If you want to relive Edward’s story or you’re one of the few who haven’t seen it, this will be your chance.

Functions and dates

If you are a fan of Tim Burton, you can enjoy the programming of this site at the UNAM Film Library between August 17 and 28, 2022. Here we leave you the schedule with dates and times.

Please note that space in the room will be limited. Tickets will cost 40 pesos. To check the availability of tickets, you can check the schedule of the giving cycle click here.

When: From August 17 to 28, 2022

Where: Carlos Monsivais Hall of the University Cultural Center, at Av. Insurgentes Sur 3000, CU, Coyoacán, 04510 Mexico City, CDMX

Cost: 40 pesos per function

