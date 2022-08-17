the comeback of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

08.16.2022 9:11 p.m.

Ezra Miller apologizes after being accused of kidnapping

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisisI now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started a treatment continuous”. With these words, Ezra Miller apologizes to “everyone I have alarmed and annoyed with my past behavior”. Among them a family that asked for the actor’s restraining order to his daughter, whom, they affirm, he kidnapped along with his children.

These words come shortly after Warner Bros put on the table the three possible scenarios for the second part of Flash, starring the interpreter. One was to cancel the movieanother premiere it without him doing promotion or that he asked sorry and start with everything.

Jennifer Lopez supports Britney

Britney Spears is not alone. Despite the accusations that she receives from her parents and even from the father of her children, she has the support of her fans and some Hollywood stars, like JLo. The singer from the Bronx has asked the interpreter of one more time to “stand strong” before all problems you face and comments you receive.

Madonna and her “Sicilian clan”, anniversary

The queen of pop turns 64. To celebrate it, she has moved to an incredible sicilian village from Noto (Italy) with his whole family and a group of friends. The previous hours, in addition, he has taken the opportunity to also honor his son rocco who turned 22 this August 11.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan a three-day wedding

After their wedding in Las Vegas and their honeymoon in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they plan a second wedding in style. This event is scheduled to last three days and will be attended by friends and family of the couple. According to US media, it will take place at the actor’s property in Riceboro (Georgia), will begin on Friday, August 19 and it will last all weekend.

“Your celebration for family and friends will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, Saturday will be the official ceremony and on Sunday they will close the event with a barbecue and a picnic”, reveal sources close to Page Six.

Julio Iglesias, victim of a millionaire scam on YouTube

Julio Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Prince Royce and Don Omar are some of the artists who have been involved in The biggest royalty heist in YouTube history. Specifically, the singers have been victims of a millionaire scam amounting to 23 million dollars.

Information that comes from the hand of Billboard magazine, which has uncovered the identity of the thieves: Jose ‘Chenel’ Medina Teran and Webster Batista, founders of the MediaMuv company. With said association, both have claimed to own more than 50,000 copyrights of songs and compositions of these singers.

William Levy puts a price on his kisses

There is no doubt that many people would pay whatever it takes for a kiss from the well-known actor of woman-fragranced coffee William Levy. The interpreter went last Sunday to the Starlite Gala to raise funds for solidarity purposes. To do this, Levy put a price on his kisses: nothing more and nothing less than 6,000, 10,000 and 12,000 euros for three kisses from the actor!

Hollywood Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather

Those responsible for the Oscars have apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, almost 50 years later. The indigenous woman went on stage instead of Marlon Brando when he won the award for best actor in 1973 and read the speech he gave him rejecting the award because of the oppression that the original peoples suffered and continue to suffer.

The speech he was booed by many of the attendees who came to make jokes during the gala. “The abuse that you endured for that statement was unwarranted. The emotional burden you have experienced and the hurt your own career in our industry are irreparable,” the Academy notes. “When you took the Oscars stage in 1973 to refuse to accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in protest at the misrepresentation and the mistreatment of American natives On behalf of the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the need for respect and the importance of human dignity“, they assert.

Manu Ríos, in the new Almodóvar

First images of the actor Elite on the set of strange way of lifethe new short Pedro Almodovar and that is his first western in his entire career. The film, starring Peter Pascal Y Ethan Hawke It is already being shot in the desert of Tabernas (Almería) and the producer and brother of the filmmaker, Agustín Almodóvar.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett reappear together after the controversy of the Oscars

From the actor’s famous slap to Chris Rock, much has been said about the couple. Both have spoken on their own and separately. Many came to speak of marital crisis. Over the months everything has dissipated and they seem to be together. At least the couple could be seen at the Nobu hotel in Malibu (USA).

Karol G, naked in bed

It is not the first time it has done it, but when it happens the networks burn. The Colombian singer has taken a photo of her in her bed, naked and with a message: “How nice that you were here.” Many wonder if it is addressed to someone in particular and if so, if it refers to her ex-partner, Anuel, or to another person.