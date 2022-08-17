The Bratz sandals that Kendall Jenner loves arrive at Zara

The platform shoes They have already established themselves as the most important footwear trend of the year. It all started when the catwalks that anticipated the spring-summer 2022 trends showed them endlessly. Then, the approval of the celebritieswhich especially raised the Medusa Aevitas design by Versace and the Tan-Go by Valentino, turning them into a must have. In case confirmation was needed, the platform shoes and sandals invaded the street style and, of course, they also became the most seen type of shoes in fast fashion firms. Far from stopping there, the firms’ fall/winter 2022-23 collections once again emphasize platforms, becoming more extreme, tall and flashy.

Putting the focus on the splatform sandals that have swept this summer, there are some that have shone above the rest. We are talking precisely about platform sandals toe style flatform flip flops very nineties character. They have been the favorites of the insiders for several months, they have been worn by Kendall Jenner and now, almost at the end of the summer, Zara has launched the most beautiful and interesting of all.

Rachpoot/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

These platform sandals, which we have already baptized as Bratz sandalsinevitably remind the footwear of these dolls dosmileras and also to that of the iconic animated version of Lizzie McGuire.

Taking into account the rise of this type of footwear even in the most recent fashion week in Copenhagen or among models such as Paloma Elsesser and understanding the practicality and eternal component of platforms, we can speak of this type of footwear as a long-lasting trend, which will continue well into next summer 2023.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Zara’s Bratz sandals

In its new collection, Zara has launched the most jewel version of this shoe: silver leather platform sandals that promise to sell out. The price of the same amounts, yes, to 149 euros since they belong to one of the most premium lines of the Galician brand.

Zara