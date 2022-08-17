The best games based on comics

Video game producers often turn to film and television. However, these licensed games are not always successful because the content is often uncharitable worlds. The gameplay and technology are of inferior quality and therefore many of the comic games do not offer high entertainment value.

But licensed games aren’t always that poorly designed. There are also some manufacturers who develop high-quality games with a lot of knowledge so that players can get into the role of superheroes and enter the worlds known from comics.

Some of the video games can be played against others on the Internet. As the players include even professionals and equally famous entire teams, tournament fans can even place bets on their favourites.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spiderman swings through the busy streets of New York. There are random robberies, traffic accidents and much more. The sound is perfectly suited to the game, so the game can live up to blockbusters.

The comic game is packed with tasks so boredom is guaranteed. The story was convincingly developed, the characters were authentically created, and the course was exciting.

In addition to heartbreak, day to day and money concerns, the heroism of the young man is always in the foreground. In addition to small fights, you have to find missing people, among other things. Minigames are also built in to offer plenty of variety. In 2018, the game from the Insomniac Games studio brought a lot of joy to comic fans.

Batman

The adaptation of the comic in the games is really well done in all its parts. Take full advantage of the rich universe to bring famous heroes and villains to life. However, the Batman-Arkham games are a milestone in the history of comic video games as they are the best open world action games. Players have countless tasks to complete. Meanwhile, many developers have copied the battle system that made it popular.

However, as there are many Batman comic games, all of them superbly created, no favorites can be named. What is clear, however, is that each sequel was surprisingly as skillfully executed as the first.

Alien vs. predator

Comics have been providing answers to the question of who will win in the meeting of the worst creatures since 1989. The second part was released by Sega in 2001. In the game, the multiplayer mode offers players the opportunity to take on the role of a Predator, an alien or a marine. Each creature has its own story.

sam and max

The rabbit and the dog fight crime. It was through adventure games published by LucasArts that animal cops became so popular. In the process, it was forgotten that Sam and Max was originally a comic. The creators of the comic were so impressed with the product that they immediately bought the license to create an adventure game.

In 1993, Sam and Max: Hit the Road was already a huge success. The aggressive rabbit and the humanized dog search together for a missing yeti. The screen is used entirely for graphics, so desktop inventory has been eliminated.

The sequels were developed by the creator of Sam and Max with the Telltale Games company, since LucasArts lost the rights to the characters in 2005.

ducktales

It doesn’t always have to be a superhero or the latest technology. Retro games are also popular in the comic scene. Capcom’s jump’n run first appeared in the US in 1989 and was ported to the Game Boy in 1990. As the game received consistently positive reviews, more sequels were created. The new edition was released in 2013 for PC, Playstation 3, Wii U, and Xbox 360. Since 2015, the popular game can also be downloaded on mobile devices.

Injustice- Series

In the first part, the producers showed that an epic and gripping story can be conveyed very well. Almost all of the comic book villains and heroes find themselves in quick and spectacular fights. The production company NetherRealm, which also developed the fighting game Mortal Kombat, could show another classic with a lot of experience. Injustice is so popular that a second part was released.

The Walking Dead

The developer fully embraced comics as a template to create their digital product. In the past, Teltale Games developed games like Guardians of the Galaxy, The Wolf Among vs. Batman and other adventures. Even the first season of The Walking Dead was crowned with success. The characters were created with attention to detail and fight against the numerous undead in the gripping drama. Based on the original, Clem and Lee’s story is shown in the best light possible.

Darkness

While the first part of the series didn’t show off its comic book heritage as openly, the second part is pretty much accomplished. As in author Marc Silvestri’s book, the mafia assassin, endowed with darkness, is not exactly prudish in his dealings with his enemies. Due to the mix of horror, crime fiction, and black humor, both comics and games are popular.

Turok

The dinosaur theme is influenced by Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. However, the origins of the fight against the dinosaurs are found in Turok. The comic was already in the testing phase in 1954. At the time, it was titled Young Hawk. During an excursion, he got into a Lost Valley. The place was full of primitive lizards. Meanwhile, the Native American by the name of Turok has become a cult figure in the fight against primitive lizards.

XIII

Thanks to its original visual effects, XIII became a fun and short shooter that, however, enters the list of the best. As for the content, the game is based on the comics by Jean Van Hamme, Yves Sente and William Vance, inspired in turn by the Bourne series. A man who has lost his memory must flee from the FBI. The FBI suspects that he has killed the President of the United States. During the game, a worldwide conspiracy is discovered. In 2003, the game was created by Ubisoft and created a new momentum with its unique visuals. The objects were painted with few colors and outlined with typical comic lines. This is how the main characters got their signature look. The technique is still popular today and can be found in parts of Zelda, among others.

What title would you add to the list?