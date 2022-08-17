The 8 steps of the million: he is 19 years old, his mother wrote it down and he won

Federico became the winner of The 8 Million Steps. The young man is 19 years old, studies computer engineering and reached the grand final with just one mistake.

The participant answered the first six questions correctly while his rival, Abril, only managed to get one right.

For this reason, the contestant won the jackpot without the need to answer the last four unknowns.

“Who plays the president of the United States in the famous comedy ‘Martians on the attack?’ was Carmen Barbieri’s question to define the fate of the million pesos.

The options were: Jack Nicholson, Sean Connery, Morgan Freeman and Harrison Ford. For its part, April chose ‘C’ while Federico opted for ‘C’, thus becoming the big winner of the issue.

Federico will return to Los 8 escalones for two million

“His mother, Silvia, wrote it down. She likes musical production and her dream is to graduate. The million would be for her studies and those of her sister, Florencia”Guido Kaczka reported as the 19-year-old received the giant check in his hands.

Secondly, Martin Liberman praised his time on the program: “What an ending you got! He made only one mistake in the entire show!”

“The final was magnificent! You answered everything right!” celebrated the jury of The 8 steps of the million and sports journalist. “Thank you very much”, the contestant replied upon hearing his words with a big smile on his face.

Before Guido ended the program, he asked the winner if he wanted to return to compete for two million pesos. Then, Federico, took a few seconds to ponder the proposal, and replied: “And I come back”. “Come back then!” Kaczka celebrated.