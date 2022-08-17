This Tuesday, August 16, actor Steve Carell turns 60. The American interpreter is known for playing Michael Scott, the remembered boss of Dunder Mifflin in the series The Office.

The actor has an Oscar nomination for best actor for Foxcatcher. In addition, he has six nominations for best actor in a comedy series for The Office and one for best actor in a drama series for The Morning Show. In addition, he won a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy series for his role as Michael Scott.

Among his best-known films are The Big Short, Almighty, Super Agent 86, Virgin at 40, Little Miss Sunshine and Despicable Me, where he gives the voice to Gru.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Steve Carell movies according to IMDb.

The 10 Best Steve Carell Movies According To IMDb

10.- The reporter: The legend of Ron Burgundy (7.1)

Ron Burgundy is San Diego’s top journalist in the male-dominated broadcast of the 1970s, but all that is about to change for Ron and his cronies when an ambitious woman is hired as the new anchor. With Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd and Steve Carell. She is on HBO Max.

9.- Virgin at 40 (7.1)

Egged on by his friends, a man who has never made love finds the pressure mounting when he meets a single mother. With Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen and Catherine Keener. On Netflix and HBO Max.

8.- Vice (7.2)

The story of Dick Cheney, a Washington bureaucrat who amassed immense power as George W. Bush’s vice president, shaping the country and the world in ways we still feel today. With Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell and Steve Carell.

7.- Despicable Me 2 (7.3)

When Gru, the best villain who is now the best father, is recruited by a special team to stop other villains, more gadgets and minion madness spring into action. With the voice of Steve Carell. He is on HBO Max.

6.- Beautiful Boy (7.3)

Based on two autobiographies by father-son duo David and Nic Sheff, “Beautiful Boy” is a heartbreaking chronicle and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family dealing with addiction. during years. With Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. Available on HBO Max.

5.- A path to me (7.4)

Shy 14-year-old Duncan goes on summer vacation with his mother, her annoying boyfriend and his daughter. Having a hard time fitting in, Duncan finds an unexpected friend in Owen, manager of the Water Wizz water park. With Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Sam Rockwell. On HBOMax.

4.- Crazy and stupid love (7.4)

The life of a middle-aged husband changes radically when his wife asks for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a new friend, Jacob, by learning how to flirt in bars. With Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon. Available on HBO Max.

3.- My favorite villain (7.6)

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphaned girls as pawns in a grand scheme, he finds his love is profoundly changing him for the better. With the voice of Steve Carell. On HBOMax.

2.- Little Miss Sunshine (7.8)

A family determined to take their young daughter to the final of a beauty pageant embarks on a cross-country road trip in a van. With Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin and Steve Carell. Available in Star+

1.- The big bet (7.8)

In 2006, a group of investors bet against the US mortgage market. In this investigation, it comes to light how flawed and corrupt the market is. With Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. It is found on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.