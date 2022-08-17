Tetris, Mario or Minecraft, what has been the best-selling video game in history? – The Herald of Chihuahua

The video game industry is constantly developing, today it sells more than movies, literature and music. You can always find a copy of the video game you want regardless of whether it came out several years ago, without a doubt something that helps them in a great way.

There are thousands of successful video games, but today we will talk about the best-selling video games in history. And that without a doubt, you will open played at some point in your life.

What is the best-selling video game in history?

The well-known puzzle game, Tetris is undoubtedly one of the video games that we have all played at some point, a video game classic that came out in 1984, without a doubt it was one of the best sellers with more than 170 million copies sold today in day.

However, just a few years ago Tetris was removed from its throne, for which today it is the best-selling game in history and is currently one of the most played.

Did you imagine it? Well, you were right, Minecraft is the best-selling game in history with more than 200 million copies sold since its launch in 2011. Thus surpassing Tetris, the classic of classics.

Top 10 best-selling video games

1. minecraft (2011)

With 200 million copies sold today.

2. Tetris

With 170 million copies sold since its release in 1984..

3.Grand Theft Auto V

The third best-selling video game in history is Grand Theft Auto V (2013) with more than 130 million copies sold. This being the fifth installment of the Rockstar franchise.

4. Wii Sports

Nintendo, taking advantage of the potential of family video games, Wii Sports (2006) is the game that occupies the fourth place of this top with sales that exceed 82 million copies.

5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

It laid the foundations for what we know as Battle Royale, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (2016) ranks fifth in the top best-selling video games in history with 60 million copies sold.

6. Super Mario Bros.

Here we are talking about the first game in the saga, the original Super Mario Bros, which was released in 1985, this Nintendo game ranks sixth with more than 48 million copies sold.

7. Pokemon Red/Green/Blue/Yellow

Pokémon Red, Green (Only sold in Japan), Blue and Yellow sold enough copies to position themselves in the top 7 of the best-selling video games in history.

8. WiiFit

A game to play sports at home and that has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2007.

9. Pac Man

Pac-Man (1980) is another of the classics in the history of video games that is positioned in the top 10 of the best sellers in history. Pac-Man has sold over 39 million copies since its release.

10. Mario Kart Wii

Kart (2008) in its Wii version. The popular racing game based on the most iconic Nintendo characters has reached 37 million copies sold to date.

And so we finish our top 10, of the best-selling video games in history. Without a doubt, the video game industry will continue to grow and dominate in this and the next decade, technological progress is a contributing factor to the development of better video games with complex stories and more realistic in every way, some already look like movies and not video games! !