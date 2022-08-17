Tatiana Maslany, the protagonist of She-Hulk, was rejected to give life to this Marvel character

In the coming days, Tatiana Maslany will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law where she will become the popular green heroine of the comics. The new series is the eighth from Marvel Studios and the last of Phase 4, which will come to an end with the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Maslany is one of the many new faces that have joined the MCU in the last moment. Since the premiere of Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, Moon Knight Y Ms Marvelthe fictional universe of Marvel has been plagued with new characters who will become the visible faces of the studio in the coming years.

The actress will finally put herself in the shoes of Jennifer Walters, the successful lawyer who acquires the powers of the Hulk after being involved in an accident and receiving a transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, which gives her the ability to transform into the powerful heroine known as she hulk.

She-Hulk is one of the most popular characters in comics

What few knew is that before being She-Hulk, the Orphan Black actress It was very close to joining other superhero movies, although not from the MCU. During the promotion of the show, Maslany revealed that he came very close to being part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in the Spider-Man movie. Venomwhich starred Tom Hardy.

Apparently the actress auditioned for the role of Venom’s girlfriend, a role that ultimately went to Michelle Williams. In the two symbiote movies, Venom Y Venom: Let There Be Carnagethe actress plays Anne Weying, a lawyer and ex-fiancée of Eddie Brock.

Though Maslany did not get the role in Venom, the wait was worth it since he not only managed to enter the marvel universe but he also managed his own series to play one of the most popular characters in Marvel comics.

Maslany’s is not the only case in which an actor or actress tries his luck for a role and later ends up getting another. One of the most emblematic cases is that of Tom Hiddleston, who originally auditioned for the role of Thor and finally got that of Loki, the villainous brother of the God of Thunder who over time increased his popularity among fans. Another example is that Robert Downey Jr., who before becoming Iron Man was considered by the studio to play Doctor Doom.

For its part, Maslany She has proven to be a great actress with a lot of timing for the action and a lot of versatility when it comes to embodying more than one character at the same time as she did in Orphan Black. The first reactions around she hulk have been mostly positive with praise for its comedic tone and for being a fresh and original production that adds to the many that already exist in the MCU.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes the next one opens Thursday, August 18 on Disney Plus.

