Tasmanian tiger could revive and Chris Hemsworth supports genetic idea

The Tasmanian tiger, an extinct species about 86 years ago, is analyzed to revive it in a multimillion-dollar study scientist of genetic engineers from Australia and the United States, along with the support of Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Studios movies.

In 1936 the last specimen died at the Hobart Zoo in Australia. The official name of striped carnivorous marsupial is thylacinewhich was detected both in that country and in Tasmania.

Technological advances at the level of genetics, as well as ancient DNA and artificial reproduction could facilitate the scientific planwhich could also help restore the food chain in the environment where the mammal lived.

“We would strongly advocate that, first and foremost, we must protect our biodiversity from new extinctionsbut unfortunately we’re not seeing a slowdown in species loss,” he told CNN the teacher Andrew Pask of the University of Melbourne and director of Thylacine Integrated.

It is precisely this firm that is driving the Genetic Restoration Researchaffirming a contribution to the restoration of the animal and that “It could be applied in exceptional circumstances in which fundamental species have been lost,” the expert added to the American chain.

“The impacts of the loss of the thylacine can already be seen with the rapid spread of new diseases such as the Tasmanian devil facial tumor, which nearly led to the extinction of another marsupial species.” The New York Post.

The co-founder and CEO of the company Colossal Biosciences, which is also involved in scientific development, Ben Lamm, told the same outlet that “The extinction of the thylacine is a tragic story. It was an incredible animal that was unlike any other.”

“Right now I think in 10 years we could have our first baby thylacine, something that has not happened since they were hunted to extinction almost a century ago,” said the university professor.

And what does Chris Hemsworth do with the idea of ​​reviving the Tasmanian tiger?

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, along with his brothers Liam and Luke, have expressed their excitement over the science plan.

“Elimination of an apex predator, especially due to human eradication, has a devastating effect on our ecosystem and contributes to problems such as the spread of disease, overpopulation of certain species and disruption of native plant life,” Hemsworth told The New York Post.

According to the same American media, the actor is promoting the idea, which also has the additional support from the organization Re:wild of the also actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Iconic species returning, such as the Tassie tiger (as the carnivorous marsupial is also known), remain top priority“added the actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The company Colossal Biosciences, a firm that is also called by the “de-extinction” event, also has in his plans to revive the woolly mammothaccording to the same publication.

Is the idea of ​​reviving a species endorsed by the entire scientific community?

Reviving the Tasmanian tiger is not a new plan, About 20 years ago the Australian Museum tried to establish the idea with DNA samples from the marsupial. through cloning, in situations that continue in attempts, according to BBC.

“De-extinction is a fairy tale scienceAssociate Professor Jeremy Austin, from the Australian Center for Ancient DNA, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He also stressed that it is “more about media attention for scientists and less about doing serious science.”