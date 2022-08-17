Study model of the pneumococcus based on mini lungs generated in the laboratory

Streptococcus pneumoniae is a bacterium with genetic variability: there are more than 100 serotypes, some of which are specifically associated with very serious infections.

Researchers from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and from various areas of the Network Biomedical Research Center Consortium (CIBER), developed a new model to study the bacteria that cause diseases such as pneumonia Y meningitis.

This is thanks to the creation of pulmonary organoids or mini-lungs created in the laboratory through the use of embryonic pluripotent stem cells, which mimic the activity of real lungs.

The ‘Streptococcus pneumoniae‘ either pneumococcusis a bacterium capable of developing some minor illnessessuch as otitis or sinusitis, but which in turn also allows the development of more serious ones such as pneumonia, meningitis Y sepsis.

“These small lungs reproduce the structure and function of the original organ relatively well and serve to model any human respiratory disease, which facilitates the search for new targets of therapeutic interest and the testing of new compounds”, confirms Alberto Zambrano, from the Biotechnology laboratory of Stem Cells and Organoids of the UFIEC.

Young children under the age of five and those over the age of 65 are the most vulnerable to these infections.

Currently, medicine has vaccines that protect patients from the most frequent serotypes, but since this is a bacterium with a lot of genetic variability, and having more than 100 serotypes, there is the appearance of some that are resistant to antibiotics , and likewise, the cases for which the vaccine would have no effect and that can become a risk to public health are increasing.

The study model based on mini lungs allows us to analyze how the lung behaves. pneumococcus in these artificial organoids, allowing researchers to better understand their behavior since they infect real lungs, and what they cause over time.

“We can study the virulence mechanisms of different respiratory pathogens and characterize the activity of new antimicrobial drugs against bacteria that are multiresistant to antibiotics,” concludes José Yuste, head of the CNM-ISCIII pneumococcal reference laboratory.

