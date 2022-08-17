Stowaway (2021). Premiere on Netflix with Anna Kendrick

Stowaway (Stowaway) is a film directed by Joe Penn. It stars (only) Anna Kendrick (A Small Favor), Tony Collette, daniel dae kim Y Shamier Anderson.

An adventure in space without creatures from another planet or hardly any special effects: modest and that plays at all times to the psychological and character intrigue. Modest as well as ambitious.

Stowaway Argument

A mission to Mars with three members encounters a stowaway. When they run out of oxygen due to a technical failure, only three can survive.

The movie. Criticism

Slowly, slowly… it disappoints those who are looking for a technical display: it doesn’t have it. The strengths of the film are the psychological tension, the human drama (without social criticism). It’s a bit of a reflection on life and death, on hope… it’s not Terrence Malick either in terms of pretentiousness (sometimes artificial, okay), it’s very modest and has a “something” that makes it different because of its approach.

It looks for depth, perhaps without getting too “wet”, perhaps in an inappropriate artistic environment, perhaps with an overly ambitious background on space missions, perhaps it fails precisely in its intention… yes, all of these may be valid and also that, as a whole, it is an original work (without going overboard) that has its intentions, that is well narrated and that dispenses with the bombast of movies about space.

It disappoints if we compare it with Gravity, it plays more with the correct narration, at the right rhythm… it does not navigate the “troubled waters” in which these productions usually take place.

Our opinion

Without creatures from another planet, more of a human adventure than an epic movie. Disappointing in terms of ratios, without reaching a space epic, it falls a bit on the way to its proposal.,

