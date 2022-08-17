Star Plus begins broadcasting WWE in Latin America

During the last hours several users on social networks have reported that Disney + has begun broadcasting WWE content through its Star Plus streaming service. Fans from various countries, including Chile, Ecuador and Peru They were able to enjoy Monday Night Raw live with the narration in Spanish.

From now on, these countries will be able to enjoy the live shows of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown on Monday and Friday nights. We are trying to find out which countries do not have this service, and that is Several users from Mexico have confirmed that the platform does not broadcast WWE content. Premium Live events will continue to air exclusively on WWE Network and Fox Premium.

Earlier in the year it was reported that Disney+ would begin broadcasting WWE content. The sports-entertainment company and Disney have reached an agreement for WWE Network to air exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia. The company’s live events have also started streaming on the service as part of the standard subscription. At that time, the possibility of seeing WWE in Latin America for the same service was reported.

It is not the first time that WWE and Disney approach positions. Hulu, controlled by Disney since 2019, also broadcasts the weekly Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown shows on a delayed basis. The current reissue agreement expires at the end of this year.

