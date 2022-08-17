Sofía Vergara, with the best lipstick for warm skin

Sofía Vergara, in her last public appearance, has shown that she has a good command of color theory or that she allows herself to be advised by good professionals. The actress has attended the presentation of the new season of America’s Got Talent giving a colorimetry lesson with your choice of lipstick.

In this act, the interpreter has given all the strength to her beauty look with her lipstick, a fiery coral tone, a color that has also been recently chosen by her colleagues Annia Taylor Joy and Nicole Kidman. Due to the warm tone present in both her skin and her hair, this is one of the colors that most favors people who share characteristics with her. With this type of orange pigment, the actress highlights the luminosity of her skin and the harmony of her features. There is a third effect that is more difficult to appreciate in this case, since we see the actress in an act for which she has been made up in detail. But if Sofía had applied this lipstick without having put on a foundation or any other corrective product, in view of the human eye, the lipstick would also have softened the texture of her skin and concealed possible expression lines – a gesture that It could be combined with the ultimate trick to hide dark circles, for a perfect result.

On the contrary, if the interpreter had chosen a cold tone, loaded with blue pigments for her lips, such as purple or an intense pink, fully current due to the beauty look fuchsia from Valentino in one of his latest fashion shows, the effect would have been the opposite: imperfections, furrows under the eyes, expression lines would be emphasized and the skin would be dull. In this way the alter ego of Gloria Pritchett in modern-family shows that with the simple gesture of applying a lipstick, cWith a tone that favors the colors present in each of us, you can completely change the perception of the face.

Color theory applied to makeup

Y the choice of one lipstick or another, even if it seems to be the result of chance, or simple trial and error, is based on an extensive theory which can be continually ratified by analyzing the appearances of the celebrities on the red carpet. The methodology is based on color theory, a discourse that is applicable in any discipline in which it comes into play: fashion, decoration and, of course, makeup.

According to experts in colorimetry, certain colors blend particularly well with others on the color wheel. But when these tones are applied on the skin and near the hair, the story gets complicated, because it is about making the tones that we add emphasize our beauty. Specialists in the field affirm that each colorimetry -the set of tones that make up our skin, our hair and our eyes- defines a group of colors that suits you especially well and is the one you should use in makeup and clothing that make direct contact with the face.

In the case of Sofia, as we have verified, the coral would be within the group of colors that do usewhile fuchsia or purple would be practically prohibited.