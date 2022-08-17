Sofía Vergara gives us a lesson on how to wear culotte pants and a white blouse

Once again, the actress has managed to leave us speechless with a simple look that we can recreate with clothes from our wardrobe.

Without a doubt, Sofia Vergara is synonymous with style, personality Y power. No matter where she goes or what look she wears, the actress always manages to be the center of attention and capture the attention of everyone around her. And even though she repeats the dress (yes, she has done it on more than one occasion), she manages to make it look like it is the first time she has worn it, always radiant and impeccable.

On August 16, she was captured by the ‘paparazzis’ of The Angels upon arrival at the set America’s Got Talentprogram of which he is a part since 2020. And as usual, the images show a simple but ideal look that deserves to be appreciated.

Sofía Vergara in Los Angeles for the recording of the program American’s Got Talent. | MESSIGOAL / GTRES

With just turned 50, Sofía Vergara has shown once again that age is nothing more than a number for her, in addition to her very personal style. For her appointment in Los Angeles she has chosen a very summery look made up of some culotte-style trousers of linen and one basic white blouse. high waisted and in Color tilethe pants highlight and flatter your figure and the shirt with boat necklineexposes his shoulders.

As for the accessories, the model has chosen some very daring shoes, spike heel that combines the colors brown and red. The final touch has been put with the classic Christian Dior shopper bag in raw color. Along with ‘tortoiseshell’ sunglasses and a red lipstick with which her smile stands out, Sofia Vergara has once again shown his best face in front of the cameras.

Sofia Vergara on the red carpet for American’s Got Talent. | Amy Sussman / GETTY

For the broadcast of the program ‘American’s Got Talent’, which has a jury of which Sofia Vergara is a part along with howie mandel, Heide Klum Y Simon Cowellthe Colombian has chosen a ‘total look’ in yellow, combined with white, which could not suit you better. It is made up of a strapless top and ones wide trousers. True to her lipstick (the same color as her nails) and with silver accessories, the actress has gone through the red carpet leaving us an incredible pose again.

Her talent and her great professional career, added to her passion for fashion and her groundbreaking looks with which she sets trends wherever she goes, Sofía Vergara has managed to become one of the most beloved Latin artists in Hollywood.