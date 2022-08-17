Sofía Petro revealed that she suffers from the psychological disorder ‘imposter syndrome’

Sofia Petro Alcocer made headlines again by revealing that he suffers from ‘imposter syndrome’a psychological disorder where “successful people are unable to assimilate their achievements”.

The young woman took advantage of her Instagram social network to tell her followers how this disease has affected her and send a message of support to those who also suffer from it.

The daughter of President Gustavo Petro assured that the psychological disorder was taking over her after the current experiences she has had in recent days: the triumph of her father and being in the sights of all people.

“This disease is a psychological state that makes you think that you are not up to the situation, that you do not deserve what you have, where you are or your achievements,” Sofia explained.

In the same way, she advised people that, like her, “break” with this disease.

“In case anyone out there feels something similar, this is a reminder that yes, you do deserve to be where you are, nothing has been free, it did not fall from the sky, you are worth it”, term.

For her part, Dr. Valerie Young pointed out that this disorder is very common, especially in artists and celebrities.

“Millions of women and men around the world, from successful business executives to brilliant students to actresses like Kate Winslet, are secretly worried that they are not as capable as everyone thinks they are.” the doctor explained to the BBC.

Also, experts agree that the ‘imposter syndrome’ it would deal with situations and problems presented in childhood.