Sofía Petro revealed that she suffers from impostor syndrome: “It makes you think that you don’t deserve what you have” | Society

The daughter of President Gustavo Petro, Sofía Petro,

is in the news again due to a post on his Instagram account.and “not up to the task”.

“This disease is a psychological state that makes you think that you are not up to the situation, that you do not deserve what you have, where you are or your achievements”, said Sofía Petro in her ‘InstaStorie’.

The young woman asked whoever is suffering to be a moment to remember how much it is worthn: “Nothing has been free, it didn’t fall from the sky, you’re worth it.”

What is imposter syndrome?

Dr. Valerie Young explained to the bbc that this is a very common disorder, especially in artists and celebrities. The people who knowSuffering from this often never see themselves capable of being successful role models, despite the achievements and accolades they may receive.

“Millions of women and men around the world, from successful business managers, to brilliant students or actresses, such as Kate Winslet, They are secretly worried that they are not as capable as everyone thinks,” the doctor explained to the aforementioned medium.

According to experts, the appearance of this syndrome may be subject to different life situations. Some assure that it would deal with dynamics and problems that could arise in childhood: “Someone gets good grades and their parents still don’t think it’s enough.”

On the other hand, it could be a perception of self-esteem and stereotypes. people compare themselves to others and therefore their achievements do not satisfy their needs.

