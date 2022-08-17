Singer, actress and exemplary mother

The protagonist of the film Vaseline She died on August 8, at the age of 73, at her home in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends. In life he dedicated himself body and soul to her daughter, making her her priority. Unfortunately, cancer appeared in her body on multiple occasions, but she fought with optimism and at the same time she created a foundation to support women suffering from cancer. No one can doubt that Olivia Newton-John was an exemplary singer, actress and mother.

Olivia’s beginnings

In the collective memory there will always be Olivia Newton-Johnso it’s a good time for your children to learn about their life story: their stage as a mother, their artistic career and their fight against cancer.

Cambridge, UK, was his birthplace; She is the daughter of a Welsh father (Bryn Newton-John) and a German mother (Irene Helene Born), the granddaughter of a grandfather who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1954 (Max Born) and the sister of Rona and Hugh Newton-John.

When she was just five years old, her family moved to Australia, which is why many confuse the nationality of the actress and singer Olivia Newton-John. She spent her childhood there, her adolescence and she studied at the University of Melbourne.

Xanaduyour garden of eden

In 1979, during the filming of Xanadu, Olivia and actor Matt Lattanzi fell in love and it didn’t take long for them to get married. The result of that relationship was born on January 17, 1986 who would be Olivia’s only daughter: Chloe Rose Lattanzi.

Chloe Rose Lattanzi and her mother, Olivia Newton-John. Photo: Chloe Rose Lattanzi’s IG

As for any mother, her daughter became Olivia’s priority. While her parents were together, Chloe accompanied them to all her work events, but in 1995 Olivia and Matt ended their marriage and the dynamics changed, but that did not mean that Chloe was left out.

As she grew older, her parents’ DNA began to play tricks on her, which Newton-John took advantage of to create an inseparable bond with her daughter.

Chloe’s life stopped being behind the scenes and became an actress and singer, which braided great ties in the mother-daughter relationship. Olivia and Chloe shared stages, recording rooms, concerts and even sets.

Acting we can see them together in A romance for Christmas (A Christmas Romance) Y Sharknado 5: Global Finning (Sharknado 5: Global Swarming), but we can also enjoy their voices in various duets.

Now Chloe is 36 years old and it doesn’t really matter how old you are, losing your mother feels the same no matter how old you are. In her case, she is fortunate that there are “tangible” memories, not just those of her memory, because the photos, videos and interpretations of her mother will accompany her forever.

an exemplary human being

In 1992 he was diagnosed with cancer, for which he had to stop several releases and dedicate himself to his recovery, which he successfully achieved. Beyond locking herself in, Olivia sprang into action. From that personal tragedy, Newton-John decided to support research on this disease, in addition to dedicating herself to raising awareness of the importance of breast self-examination.

He joined the dolphin slaughter protest and participated in programs and concerts donating his royalties to children’s causes; she was also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program.

In 2008 he built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia and in 2019, due to her humanitarian struggle and for her artistic career, she was honored as a Dame of the British Empire.

1948-2022 Olivia Newton-John Photo: Shutterstock

On August 8, the news of Olivia Newton-John’s death made headlines and flooded social media. Surely there is no one who, liking her music or her performances or not, does not know who the talented Sandy of Vaselineto whom Danny (John Travolta) will sing a sad love song at the drive-in.

And so, with her heart in her hand and full of nostalgia, Chloe has been opening her heart to us through Instagramallowing us to see part of the upbringing that her mother left her, of the strength, of Olivia’s constant fight against her illness, of her solidarity.

“It helps me to share these moments of laughter with you. That was my favorite part. Our laughs! The way we made each other laugh. I love you today, even if it’s hard… to find humor in any situation. That was one of my mom’s superpowers. We love you all very much. His love has been tremendously moving and healing. My heart goes out to all of you.” chloelattanziofficial

Chloé and Olivia. Photo: Shutterstock

A few days later the farewell message appears, which is undoubtedly the most tender, the most heartfelt, the one that will resound for an eternity:

“You are my beacon mom. My safe place. The place of my heart. It was an honor and continues to be an honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone who has been touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my giver of life, my teacher, my mom.

1. The beginnings of Olivia Newton-John

His artistic side gained strength when he joined the group Sun Four that, although it was not really successful, it was his gateway to the United States in 1971 and in 1974 he was a worthy representative of the United Kingdom in the Eurovision festival, but, without a doubt, that it was the film Vaseline (grease) the one who gave him fame and fortune.

two. Vaselinethe phenomenon that made Olivia Newton-John famous

The story was simple, a group of high school teenagers and their adventures. The rebel falls in love with the good girl; the good girl resists, but she ends up falling in love with the leading man.

Danny and Sandy are legend. Photo: Shutterstock

The terrible Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and the innocent Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) star in a love story during the summer, far from their routines and where Zuko did not have to look good with anyone, nor play rough… Neither imagined that he would see his summer love again, however, life brings them together again, no less than at Rydell High School, where Danny has a reputation to uphold.

In addition to her performance, the song Hopelessly Devoted to you earned Olivia a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance.

3. From Vaseline to the Newton-John phenomenon

His subsequent films were not successful, not even Xanadu (although it had the participation of the great Gene Kelly), but it was on the set of that film where she met her first husband.

Matt Lattanz and Olivia Newton-John. Photo: Shutterstock

The curious thing is that the soundtracks of the films where Olivia participated, and that she also played, they did become successful. So, the movies without triumph did not diminish the growing fame of Olivia because she really became a star.

Even these days, for costume parties and even on Halloween, many girls usually dress up as her, either with her typical leotard and hair band as she sang the song. Physical or with Sandy’s little dress and pigtails. For the magazine Peoplewas one of the 50 most beautiful women in the world.

4. Tributes

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, is seeking the family’s consent to give Olivia a state funeral.

Olivia Newton-John: Mother and exemplary human being. Photo: Shutterstock

In addition to his loyal followers, social networks were flooded with warm words to fire olivia. Personalities like Thalía, India Martínez, Kylie Minogue, Mariah Carey, James Gunn, Kate Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Hugh Jackman and even Travolta himself expressed their feelings.

We will always remember you, Olivia

Unfortunately, it was in 2012 that the cancer returned to his body and then, in 2017, for the third time, the disease weakened his strength. She resisted with ups and downs until she was 73 years old.

On August 8, 2022, we will always remember the departure of Olivia Newton-John: Mother and exemplary human being.

Follow us: FB and TW

It may interest you: Symptoms of childhood cancer: detection is life