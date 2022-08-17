Sidney Poitier (Apple TV+) | Release date and trailer

The trajectory and influence of actor and filmmaker Sidney Poitier in the documentary, produced by Oprah Winfrey, which arrives in September on Apple TV +

AppleTV+ premieres the September 23 the documentary film that explores the figure and legacy of the great Sidney Poitier. The actor, filmmaker and one of the great icons of activism in Hollywood is the protagonist of this production of Oprah Winfrey with Derik Murray (‘I Am JFK Jr.’). He has had the collaboration of the Poitier family.

‘Sidney Poitier’, directed by Reginald Hudlin (‘House Party’), is made up of exclusive interviewssa Halle Berry, Lenny Kravitz, Robert Redford, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee and Barbra Streisand, among others. The documentary has had Jesse James Miller (‘Becoming Redwood’) as a screenwriter.

The documentary covers the history, legacy and influence of the figure of the actor of Bahamian origin in the audiovisual industry. In fact, Sidney, was the first African-American to win an Oscar for best actor for her role in the film ‘The Lilies of the Valley’. In 2002, the Hollywood Academy awarded him an honorary Oscar.

His influence went far beyond the walls of Hollywood. Sidney Poitier was a true social referent and one of the main leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. For this reason, the figure of the actor managed to transcend and be praised by personalities from different fields.

The actor, Died January 6, 2022has participated in films such as ‘A ray of light’, ‘Seed of evil’, ‘The free slave’, ‘Fugitives’, ‘Rebellion in the classrooms’, and ‘A piece of blue’, among others.