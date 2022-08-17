Shotzi could get his miniature tank back for WWE shows

The departure of Vince McMahon and the arrival of Triple H to the creative team has caused a series of notable changes in the weekly WWE shows and also in the protagonists themselves. The new content director has redirected situations taken by Vince McMahon and some of the talents once again have ideas that were discarded in their hands.

One of the characteristics of shotzi It has been, until a few months ago, his entrance to the stage. the fighter appeared astride a miniature tank. Upon his promotion to the main roster, the use of that tank was ruled out by the management team. With the departure of Vince McMahon it seems that Shotzi could use it againor at least that is what he has hinted at on his Instagram account, where he has posted an image of his tank in the last few hours.

In an interview for Ryan Satin in June 2022, Shotzi revealed that stop using the tank was not his decision. The change was accompanied by a heel turn on the main roster, something she ended up accepting at the time.

“That was not my decision, but I accept the change because I have been ‘The ballsy badass’ all my career, even in the indies, I was always seen as a babyface,” Shotzi told Satin. “It’s nice, seven years later, to finally change character and find something new within myself. I think I’m finally holding the bull by the horns and getting along with it.”

In 2019, Shotzi signed a contract with WWE after standing out on the independent circuit for a while. Since then, Shotzi, who spent three years in NXT until finally debuting on the main roster, managed to attract public attention due to his image and, especially, the curious entrance with a miniature tank.

