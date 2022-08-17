Selena Gómez falls in love with a change of look that took years away from her: PHOTO

Selena Gomez fell in love with his followers with his latest publication on social networks because made a makeover. The post not only attracted attention for its modern style, but also because took years off and now looks much more youthful than ever, because the court sweetened his features of the face.

The actress and singer has been placed as a fashion and style icon for young people, because on each red carpet she wears the best outfits. Likewise, the former Disney star launched her own line of cosmetics’Rare Beauty’with which he has released different products that his fans have liked a lot.

Selena Gomez sets fashion with her nape bob cut

As a connoisseur of trends, the singer of ‘Dance with Me’ He decided to make a drastic change to his mane. It is well known that all bob cuts will be very popular during this 2022, and Selena She is one of the celebrities who looks great with this type of style, however now she renewed it by giving it more volume with layers and bangs.

The protagonist of ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ showed in his most recent publication of Instagram a nape bob cut, a style that respects the length up to the collarbone, but that gives volume with a few layers, unloaded at the ends, and with curtain bangs that soften the features and flatter people with a heart face.

Selena Gomez shows off nape bob cut Photo: IG @selenagomez

According to experts, the Selena Gomez’s new look rejuvenates the face due to the volumes it creates in its structure. In addition, it is easy to comb and style, since it can be left to air dry after styling it with a blow dryer or a round brush, while if you want to give it more definition, it is advisable to use a curling iron, especially for very fine hair. straight.

Selena Gomez became known in the entertainment industry when she was a child after participating in ‘Barney and his friends‘. Her talent led her to be one of the stars of Disney when she starred in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, however, later she achieved international fame thanks to songs like ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’, ‘Come & Get It’, ‘ Love You Like A Love Song’. She now tries her hand as a businesswoman in the world of fashion by launching her makeup line.

