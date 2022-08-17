Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and their daughters are caught shopping in Rome

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek After acting as heroines in “The Eternals” they decided to work together in “Without Blood”, a film that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife directs and the Mexican stars.

The film is currently in production in Rome, and the actresses have been captured outside the forum, so we assume they have a great friendship.

Angelina Jolie recently decided to give herself a day off in the company of her daughters Zahara, 17, and Vivienne, 13. Mother and daughters were seen shopping at a local market where the famous entered various establishments.

Angelina Jolie bought sausages and tried on some bracelets. While Zahara was caught with small plastic bags containing items for her.

The 47-year-old actress braved the hot weather in a neutral silk maxi dress by Alberta Ferretti, which she teamed with espadrilles. As accessories I use a maxi brown leather bag and sunglasses. The Oscar winner wore no makeup and she wore her hair up, showing off her delicate pearl earrings.

Zahara as Vivienne were also casual. Zahara opted for a blue minidress and Converse sneakers, while Vivienne wore the same sneakers as her sister but she opted for jeans and a black t-shirt from The National Gallery.

Lhe family had lunch at the famous Abiti e Sogni restaurant where they met Angelina’s close friend and collaborator, Salma Hayek, who arrived on a motorcycle.

