Rosalia vs. Kim Kardashian: Who copies who?

Rosalía’s friendship with several members of the Kardashian clan is still intact. It was in December 2019 when the Catalan artist surprised her thousands of fans around the world with a photograph with Kylie Jenner, a publication with which she confirmed that she was intimate with the little one of the most mediatic family in the United States.

Months later, it was known that she was also a friend of Kim Kardashian, with whom she shares stylistic tastes. There have been several occasions in which she the interpreter of despise and the businesswoman have coincided with the choice of their looks, in fact, we could ask ourselves the question of who copies (or inspires) whom.

This week Kardashian has revolutionized social networks with a style that is familiar. The celebrity appears in several images with a nude bikini from her latest Skims collection and striking high boots with a print reminiscent of the military. A daring set that Rosalía also wore just a week ago.

The artist marked a viral pose with a blue butterfly-print bikini from the firm With Jéan and mid-calf leather boots in a striking bubblegum pink. In less than 24 hours, the publication reached more than 1.5 million likes and hundreds of comments, including that of Kylie Jenner, who wrote a “beautiful”.

But, as we said, this is not the first time that Rosalía and Kim have the same look. In October 2020, the singer emulated one of Kardashian’s most eccentric looks that had the Balmain seal. At that time, Olivier Rousteing, creative director of the brand, was close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and they all wore his pieces.

The interpreter of Saoko copied the whole of the French house that was formed by a crop topwith a high neck and highly exaggerated shoulder pads, cycling shorts and gloves in the same print that became the emblem of the fall-winter 2020/21 collection.

A outfits that Kardashian had worn only a month before and that led her to define herself as “Barbie Balmain”, completing it with the same bag and mask that also inspired Rosalía.

To this list of coincidences we must also add the half-moon print t-shirt by Marine Serre that both Rosalía and several members of the clan wore a couple of years ago, or the aesthetics mommy that the Catalan has made fashion and that has completely conquered Kim, who a few months ago published several images with a motorcycle helmet and leather clothes.