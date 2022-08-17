Ronaldo in chaos: not just the escape from Man United. Fined by police for ‘assaulting an autistic boy’ | First page

The moment no of Cristiano Ronaldo does not show signs of stopping. The break with Manchester United and manager Ten Hag is now over and his agent Jorge Mendes is desperate for a club that can give him an escape from the “golden prison” of Old Trafford. In addition to the field, however, the bad moment of the Portuguese ace is also proceeding off the pitch where, reports the Daily Mirrorthe ex-Juve was summoned, questioned and then fined by the Liverpool police for a fact dating back to last season.

ATTACKING AN AUTISTIC BOY – The facts date back to last April when Manchester United lost 1-0 at Goodison Park by Everton. Ronaldo leaving the field let himself go to a gesture of annoyance by trimming a slap on the hand of a boy who was present on the sidelines and was resuming the players’ exit from the field. That boy is called Jacob Harding’s, he is autistic and suffers from dyspraxia and that day, according to his mother, he suffered first of all physical trauma (bruises in the hand) and then psychological to the point of choosing to report the Portuguese ace to the authorities.

MULTIPLE – Ronaldo the same day apologized via social media inviting the boy to attend a Manchester United match, but the family did not want to know, continuing through legal channels. According to Mirror Ronaldo has been questioned in recent days by the Merseyside Police (who confirmed not the identity of CR7, but the presence of a well-known 37-year-old adult man) and after the meeting agreed to compensate Jacob in full.

AWAY FROM MANCHESTER! – Another negative fact that does nothing but weigh down a situation that is already compromised in itself. Ronaldo is practically on the run from Manchester and is looking for a solution despite the post published on instagram “Only lies about me, you will soon know the truth” he tried to downplay the gravity of the situation. The track has practically disappeared Atletico Madridnever practicable those of Naples and Rome, almost impossible economically a return to Sporting Lisbonin the last few hours the hypothesis has arisen Borussia Dortmund (who lost Haller) with a rumor that even blew up the yellow and black stock on the stock market (+ 20% from the last month). Options yes, concrete not yet, indeed. The escape route from Manchester for Ronaldo has yet to be mapped out.