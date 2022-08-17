Robert De Niro has a birthday! 5 curiosities about the life of the actor

On August 17, 1943, he was born Robert DeNiro. Today, 79 years later, he remains one of the most respected performers in the industry. From the beginning he showed that he had the necessary talent to succeed and he did. The Oscar winner is very dedicated to his roles and never tires of showing that he is still more relevant than ever. For this reason, and in honor of his birthday, we reveal some curiosities that perhaps you did not know about Robert De Niro.

Robert De Niro, one of the best actors in Hollywood.

a family of artists

Already from birth, Robert DeNiro he was destined to be an artist. He has Italian, Irish, Danish, English, German, and French ancestry. His father was an abstract expressionist painter and poet and his mother was also a painter. Both had met in a painting class and had only one child. When Niro He was two years old, the parents separated after his father confessed to being gay.

After the divorce, his mother took him to live in Little Italy, a neighborhood located in Manhattan, New York. Over time, the young Robert he began to frequent the streets of the neighborhood and it was there that he got his nickname ‘Bobby Milk‘ because of her slim build and pale skin almost the color of milk.

A little Robert De Niro Jr. with his father, Robert De Niro Sr.

all his childhood he stood out for being a shy and introverted boy but thanks to acting he learned to let go. At the age of 10, he made his debut in a school play playing the Cowardly Lion from the Wizard of Oz. Since then, he became more and more interested in acting until finally, when he was 16 years old, he decided to abandon his studies to practice this profession.

a dedicated actor

And his passion for acting is reflected in every performance he gives. Robert De Niro is known to be a method actor, that is to say, that he exhaustively investigates his characters and always looks for a way to get involved and get involved in them. A curious fact is that the actor is left-handed in real life, but it could be said that at this point he is ambidextrous because almost all of his characters are handled with the right hand.

Related news

Taxi Driver was the movie that launched Robert De Niro to fame.

And there are hundreds of examples that demonstrate their dedication. before rolling Taxi driver of Martin Scorsese, Niro he spent four weeks working as a night cab driver to gain a better understanding of the character’s environment and psychology. And when he prepared to play Vito Corleone in The Godfather: Part II, went to live in Sicily for four months where he also studied the language and focused on learning the Sicilian accent. For her role in New York, New YorkHe learned to play the saxophone.

Another crazy thing that the actor did was for the movie Cape Fear (Cape of fear), where he plays Max Cady, a violent psychopath. To fit in and physically resemble the character, Robert DeNiro He paid a dentist $5,000 to screw up his teeth and make him look bad. When filming ended, she paid $20,000 to have her teeth rebuilt. In addition, he tattooed his entire body with vegetable ink and had to wait a few months until it disappeared.

The actor was nominated for an Oscar for his work in Cape Fear.

Another case is wild bull, a film where he played boxer Jake LaMotta. To do this, he spent months practicing boxing and even the real Jake came to train him. Later, he put on 60 pounds to play the aging boxer. For a time, he held the record as the actor who had gained the most weight for a role but was soon beaten by Vincent D’Onofriowho gained 70 pounds to play Leonard Lawrence in Full Metal Jacket.

Her relationship with Martin Scorsese

If there is an extraordinary pair within the cinema, without a doubt it is the one that formed Martin Scorsese Y Robert DeNiro. In total, they have 11 projects together. The first was mean streets in 1973, which was followed Taxi driver Y New York, New York. Back in the 1980s, they came raging bull Y The King of Comedy and during the 90’s they delighted with Goodfellas, Cape Fear Y casino.

Robert De Niro with Martin Scorsese on the set of Taxi Driver.

Their next collaboration was only twenty years later, in 2015, and through a short film called The Audition. In 2019, it premiered The Irishman and are currently working on Killers of the Flower Moon.

A curious fact is that Robert DeNiro Y Martin Scorsese, both natives of Manhattan, were neighbors throughout the actor’s childhood, and yet they never met until the 1960s, when they were finally introduced at a party. Undoubtedly, both were destined to work together and to this day they are great friends, so much so that between them they are not Martin Y Robert otherwise Marty Y Bob.

Your role as an entrepreneur

In addition to being a great actor, Robert DeNiro he is an avid entrepreneur. In the early 1990s, she began investing in the Tribeca area of ​​New York. He is even the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival In addition, he has invested in and co-owns hotels and restaurants both in New York and in other parts of the world.

The actress you most enjoy working with

Throughout his filmography, Robert DeNiro He has had the opportunity to work with several actresses, but there is one that he prefers above all: meryl streep. They both worked for the first time in The Deer Hunter in 1978, and then they met again in falling in love in 1984 and Marvin’s Room in 1996.

But the truth is that the friendship of Niro Y Streep It’s because of so much more than just being co-stars. During the 70s, the actress began a relationship with the actor. John Cazale. And on one occasion, while they were both starring in a play, Niro he saw them and knew he had to work with them. It was thus that he asked them to join The Deer Hunter. However, shortly before filming began, hunt him down he fell ill with cancer and the producers wanted to fire him.

De Niro and Meryl Streep, a friendship that lasts over time.

Niro he was insistent and threatened to resign if they did not hire him and also asked that all medical insurance expenses be deducted from his salary. hunt him down. The actor completed filming but his health continued to deteriorate. Still, the actor stood firm by his side. Streep and took care of helping her with all the paperwork and expenses while Al Pacinopartner of hunt him down in The Godfather, was in charge of accompanying him to the chemotherapy sessions. Unfortunately, John Cazale passed away in 1978 but since then, meryl streep has been eternally grateful for the support of Robert and to this day, they are great friends.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.