Rkomi and Mara Sattei will open the Justin Bieber concert at the Lucca Summer Festival

It was already an extraordinary evening that of July 31st with Justin Bieber on the stage next to the Walls of Lucca for his only Italian concert of 2022 but now it becomes even more so.

In fact, to open the evening there will be Rkomifresh from the success of the last Sanremo Festival, e Mara Sattei whose new album Universe is having great success.

Two important names of Italian pop music that will complete the program of an absolutely unmissable day.

Sunday 31st July we will therefore attend 3 concerts that will mark the meeting between two of the most interesting names of the new Italian music scene and one of the most popular pop stars in the world.

Rkomi arrives on the stage of Lucca Summer Festival after the Sanremo experience and the new awards that continue to be added: the song Unsurpassed is certified gold, The devil’s tail (feat. Elodie) is certified platinum; the album Taxi Driverthe best-selling and most listened to of 2021, is already four times platinum.

With Taxi Driver Rkomi also had the honor of being chosen to record an MTV Unplugged, the famous acoustic format of the historic music broadcaster.

Mara Sattei instead will arrive in Lucca to present the songs from the new album Universeproduced by his brother tha Supreme, who has already conquered audiences and critics with songs such as “Brackets”Which sees her duet with Giorgia.

The young Roman singer has several platinum records to her credit thanks to the collaboration with important Italian artists: “m12ano“- platinum certified and featured on tha Supreme debut album”23 6451“-,”Swings“- who saw her alongside Coez in the double platinum track extracted from”BV3“-“Dilemmas Remix“- single certified platinum, which marked the international artistic union between her, Lous and the Yakuza and tha Supreme – and”Edges”- double platinum track signed with Carl Brave and tha Supreme.

THE tickets for the evening of Sunday 31 July at Lucca Summer Festival with Justin Bieber, Rkomi and Mara Sattei on stage

are available on www.luccasummerfestival.it