“Riquelme”: the unusual response of a promise of Argentine soccer when asked about his platonic love

The players of Atlanta United of the MLS revealed which celebrities they were in love with and, as a joke, the one from Vélez conspicuously slipped the name of Román, with whom he has a great relationship.





There are many fans who expressed their love for Juan roman riquelme in his shorts days and now as vice president of Mouth. There were also several players who surrendered at his feet, as happened in the last few hours with an Argentine jewel who currently plays abroad and released a striking response that unleashed the madness of the world xeneize.

minutes before training Several soccer players from the Atlanta United of the MLS participated in a game for social networks and revealed who their “crush”a term used by the new generations to refer to a platonic love.

Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Jeniffer Aniston, well-known Hollywood actresses, as well as singers Rihanna and Ariana Grande, were some of the celebrities chosen by the Georgia franchise roster.

Nevertheless, Thiago Almadaa winger from Vélez and considered one of the great appearances of Argentine football in recent seasons, did not respond with any famous but slippedas a joke and to the surprise of his colleagues, the name of the idol of Don Torcuatowith whom he has a great relationship: “Riquelme I, Riquelme”.

VIDEO: Thiago Almada’s unusual response when asked about his platonic love



The native of Fuerte Apache, who plays in the United States along with his compatriots Rocco Ríos, Alan Franco, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Marcelino Morenohad already surrendered at Roman’s feet: “He was my idol as a kid, I always saw him.”

Xeneize fanatic? find out all the news of Boca Juniors via TyC Sports. Follow our page on Facebook either Google news. You can also register for free and indicate your notification preferences in your browser or download our APP (available at Android & iOS). I access all professional league statistics of Argentine soccer.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest news, when Boca Juniors plays and more!





It may interest you



