Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky charged with involvement in shooting

Rihanna and her boyfriend are not going through their best moment. The Los Angeles prosecutor’s office has filed charges against the father of the singer’s sonjust three months old for participating in a shooting.

The facts for which the charges have been filed date back a few monthswhen A$AP Rocky was arrested on suspicion of shooting another person during an altercation that would have taken place in November 2021 in Hollywood.

In his writing, the prosecutor George Gascón argues about his decision that “firing a weapon in a public place is a serious crime that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the victim, but also for innocent bystanders” who visit this emblematic place.

A$AP ROCKY INVOLVED IN HOLLYWOOD SHOOTING

A$AP Rockywhose real name is Rakin Mayers, He was arrested last April after landing his private plane at the Los Angeles airport.after spending a few days in Barbados with his partner, Rihanna, who was pregnant with their first child at the time.

The singer was present at the airport at the time of the rapper’s arrest, and just after arresting him, authorities approved a search warrant at the home of A$AP Rocky during which several weapons were found.

the shooting in which Rihanna’s boyfriend was allegedly involved took place on November 6although it had not transpired until his arrest in April, as reported by Efe, however, When the experts analyzed the weapons found in his residence, they verified that the caliber of the pistols found did not coincide with the shell casings found at the scene of the events..

Apparently, the reason for the altercation would have been an argument between the rapper and an acquaintance that led to a fight after which A$AP Rocky would have shot the second, causing injuries that, although minor, required medical attention.

According to the agents, Rihanna’s boyfriend was accompanied at the time by two other people who ran away with him on foot through an intersection located between Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard.

IT’S NOT THE FIRST TIME

This is not the first time that A$AP Rocky has been involved in an episode of these characteristicsin fact, in May 2019 already was arrested in Sweden and spent a month in jail for a brawl in which he was accused of stamping a man on the ground.

A case that was very mediatic, and in which the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, became involved, who publicly asked the Nordic country to drop the charges against the rapper and warned of “serious consequences” in case he did not. they did