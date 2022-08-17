Rihanna talked about how her body is after pregnancy and revealed how she feels

The recent new mother has been seen on the streets of the United States accompanied by her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky, just as it happened on August 7 when they were photographed around the 4 in the morning when they walked through the streets without their little son, enjoying the peace and tranquility of the park through which they passed.

In the photos it can be seen that the two wear quite relaxed ‘outfits’, combined with baggy jeans and sunglasses, although the time they left did not need it, but without a doubt they are still one of the fashion icons, especially her, who has enjoyed this stage as a mother so much that she has not worried about being part of the beauty standards of celebrities with their bodies that are called ideal on the networks.

(See also: Rihanna’s new adventure will be this unexpected business)

“They are rarely away from their baby. They are being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really want to keep him out of the public eye for now. They both feel truly blessed and couldn’t be happier,” said a source close to the Grammy winner.

And it is that while other celebrities suffer from their body changes, and for recovering the abdomen they lost when they became pregnant, that for Riri, as her fans call her, has not been a priority, because, although she maintains a very good diet, she is not concerned about her physique, when in reality her priority is her little one. “Rihanna is in no rush to lose her pregnancy weight. She really hugged her body and doesn’t feel the pressure of losing him quickly.”, commented the close source.

The person close to the couple of artists, revealed the pleasure that the businesswoman is enjoying this new stage in her life without worrying about other things, and not only physically speaking, because the singer has always been very hardworking and in this opportunity has put aside his work to live his experience as parents for the first time: “She’s a workaholic, so it’s nice to see her take the time to blossom into motherhood.”, he commented.

Read Also













The times that the artist has been seen at public events have been counted, as happened during the GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, the music festival that lasts 10 days in London’s Crystal Palace Park, where she also had a walk hours before with the rapper. “They’ve had a few low-key date nights, but they’re still focused on raising their baby”, assured the informant.

Recall that the couple has been becoming parents for the first time since May, after they maintained their romance since 2020 after a few months where the singer announced with some tender photographs that she would be a mother for the first time, after the existence of some rumors on the internet.

Learn about the news in this video: