Rihanna, “post partum” boots look like pants!

Since she became a mother, Rihanna has totally changed its look. Via the supersexy maternity dresses that earned her, as a form of tribute, a statue dedicated to her Met Gala. Now the singer dresses extra-large, in every sense. Just look at her boots that she showed off in her latest public outing in New York with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky: they were so extra that they could easily be mistaken for pants.

Rihanna’s very high boots (@ Agenzia Fotogramma)

A very reserved mother

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have not been seen around much lately. In fact, they spend most of their time at home with their baby. “They rarely leave him with the nannies,” a source told US Weekly, “They are very reserved about their newborn. They are concerned for his safety and, for the moment, want to keep him out of the public eye. They both feel truly blessed and couldn’t be happier ”.

Rihanna doesn’t want to show her baby

The baby was born last May 13 at the Los Angeles hospital. Since then Rihanna, who spent her entire pregnancy in her spotlight, has only been seen in public a couple of times and stopped sharing her photos on Instagram. She chose to enjoy her baby away from the spotlight.

The pregnancy experienced in the spotlight

Quite the opposite of what she did during her pregnancy, which she turned into one battle for women’s bodies showing off her baby bump and her curves that changed with clothes that covered less and less. So he proved that even when you are pregnant you can be super sexy. Many other stars have imitated her and she is now thinking of launching a sexy maternity line of hers. In the meantime, she has finally resumed dating, although she does so sporadically for now. She had recently been photographed at an exhibition wearing an oversized black sweater and pants.

Rihanna’s boots are very tall

The other night, however, he showed off one denim miniskirt And high boots up to the thigh. It is a soft fit suede model from the latest collection by Y / Project. The boots are high enough to cover part of her black miniskirt R13. Rihanna completed her look with one RZA concert t-shirt, a green snakeskin bag and numerous accessories, including large silver hoops, thin layered necklaces and numerous bracelets and rings. In addition to a very red lipstick.

