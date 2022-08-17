Reviews: Review of “Men: Terror in the Shadows”, by Alex Garland, with Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear

Director of Former Machine (2014), Annihilation (2018) and the series devs (2020) finds in the great Jessie Buckley the absolute and perfect protagonist of this tragicomic psychological thriller that had its world premiere at the last Cannes Festival.

Men: Terror in the Shadows (Menu, UK/2022). Script and direction: Alex Garland. Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin, and Sarah Twomey. Photography: Rob Hardy. Editing: Jake Roberts. Music: Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow. Distributor: BF Paris. Duration: 100 minutes. Suitable for over 16 years. Rooms (first week): 29.



How many times have we seen a movie about a lonely woman who arrives at an idyllic country mansion in the middle of nowhere and bizarre, sordid or downright terrifying situations begin to happen to her? Well, that is the starting point of the new film by Londoner Garland produced by A24.

The protagonist is Harper (a Jessie Buckley is in a total state of grace), who settles in a beautiful century-old mansion to spend a few days and apparently deal with some accounting issues.

But while she’s video chatting with her best friend Riley (Gayle Rankin), a completely naked man appears in the background. The police catch him, but it will be the beginning of a series of unfortunate events that will lead to the purest body horror a-la-Cronenberg.

The film has plenty of good dark humor (noticeable contributions from Rory Kinnear as the hilarious landlord and later in several other, more ominous roles), a merciless look at a hot topic like male toxicity, and visual imagery befitting that consummate esthete. which is Garland (cheers to his cinematographer Rob Hardy, too).

I saw the film in what was the last screening of the Directors’ Fortnight at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and it was followed by laughter, gasps and a standing ovation. I couldn’t have imagined a better outcome.

