revealed the reason for the grudge

Not only Kate Middleton, one of Meghan Markle’s bitter enemies, the name of one of the most famous pop stars in the world also appears on the black list of the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry’s wife couldn’t stand Katy Perry, the Daily Star reports. The two are neighbors in California with their respective partners, but despite the parterre of Meghan’s vip friends with the singer, there is no good blood. All the fault of an old Perry comment from a few years ago.

The reports of Orlando Bloom and Prince Harry

While relations between the two female partners, Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom, would be cordial, the same cannot be said of their respective spouses: “Orlando is very friendly towards Harry and Meghan. They are on excellent terms and he gets in touch with them even when he sees something strange around their mansion. Things aren’t as good between Katy Perry and Meghan ”.

The comment on the wedding dress

All the fault of a comment by Katy Perry on Markle’s wedding dress, which years ago still turn up her nose at the Duchess: “There is tension between the two and it has to do with a phrase from the pop star. Meghan is perfectly aware of a comment Katy Perry made about her wedding dress in 2018 and is known to hold a grudge. Although the comment was not meant to be offensive, Markle was very stressed at the time and those words hurt her. The two don’t have great relationships ”.

The 2018 interview

In fact, Katy Perry during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018 declared that she preferred Kate’s dress: “I would have made some changes to the dress. I will never stop telling the truth. I would have chosen a more suitable one, but I love it. Did I like her or Kate more? Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won! Her dress was definitely more beautiful ”.

The pop star, despite having admitted to preferring the Middleton dress, nevertheless addressed words of appreciation to Meghan and Harry: “Harry and Markle? I don’t know them, but it’s amazing what this is all about, her humanitarian efforts, the fact that she is a proud feminist, I love all of that. I support her as a woman and I love her and wish you both well ”.

Despite Katy’s nice words, Sussex seems to have tied that comment about her wedding dress to her finger.