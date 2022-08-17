Remember when Jim Carrey covered Radiohead’s “Creep”

Without a doubt, there are actors who become true rockstars. The perfect example of this is Jim Carrey, who is not only a crack when it comes to acting in front of the cameras, over the years he has also shown that he has a quite interesting musical side that he has not fully developed –because to date he has not dared to launch his career as a soloist– but he makes it very clear to us that If I wanted, I would chance to put it together in this industry.

For a long time, Carrey has collaborated with artists like The Weeknd and Busta Rhymes.. But equally, many musicians and rappers the size of The Roots, Young Thug, Future, Mac Miller, Tyler, The Creator and Kid Cudi They have been inspired by him and his characters for spectacular projects – and have even mentioned him in songs. However, Jim has surprised locals and strangers giving us spectacular moments, like when he sang a Radiohead classic.

Jim Carrey at the premiere of “Sonic The Hedgehog 2’/Photo: Getty Images)

Jim Carrey put together a strange invitation for a special concert

It turns out that on September 10, 2011, Jim Carrey invited a bunch of people to a very special event. Through his Twitter account, the protagonist of The mask He published a rather strange message that said the following: “Tonight at midnight New York time, ‘Something happy for a hard day’ Did we all find a #UnitedStateOfGrace?”. Of course no one understood what he meant by those words, but there were several abused who managed to crack the code And boy did they have a great reward.

Actually, it was about a public invitation to an impromptu concert that Carrey put together in a little bar in the Big Apple called Arlene’s Grocery. There, the actor The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind gave them a unique experience along with a band of four musicians, he went on stage to sing and cover some songs with which he demonstrated his love for music.

The actor raffled off covering great songs like Radiohead’s “Creep”

Throughout that rare but epic night, Jim Carrey performed songs like “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by The Smashing Pumpkins and “I Started a Joke” by The Bee Gees. Nevertheless, The most spectacular moment of this mini show that was thrown was when nothing more nor less than “Creep” was played, that Radiohead classic that we all – except the band – love, and boy, did Ace Ventura himself raffle like the greats.

Carrey started joking, saying that this theme was “his new anthem” and that many related this phrase to the bizarre video he posted on Twitter in August 2011 about Emma Stone, where he confessed that he was in love with the actress and mentioned that if he wasn’t bigger, he would probably marry her. After this, the chords of this hit that the British band released on their debut album began to sound, Paul Honey from 1994 and with his peculiar style –you know, making faces and exaggerating his gestures–, Jim threw this roll. Here is the video of this moment.

And yes, Jim Carrey may not have the voice of Thom Yorke, but being very honest, he really wanted to and achieved his goal: to make the public live a unique experience. Also, it looks like he had an incredible time singing this Radiohead classic and he gave us an epic moment that went viral and reminds us that this great actor is a true crack in every sense of the word.

