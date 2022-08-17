Real Madrid transfers | Casemiro meditates his exit!

Surely on Friday at Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference we will clear up any doubts. Or maybe before. But the fact is that the ball does not stop growing. In such a way that this very afternoon media outlets such as Marca or As no longer consider the possibility that Casemiro leave the real Madrid in these days that are missing from the month of August.

Only a few hours ago we knew the price of the player, which the white team would have put in the desperate attempt of Old Trafford to revive with this signing a project that is leaking everywhere. But now in the Madrid newspapers they go further by making known the intentions of the player, who thinks about it.

the door is still open

With a contract until 2025 for the Chamartín squad, the player has received a succulent offer of five seasons and a stellar contract of which no further details are given. The Italian coach has already spoken with the player and wants to convince him to continue, but the midfielder thinks about it.

add on the other hand Relief to the equation that the player has not liked some decisions of the Madrid squad recently. In such a way that the player is considering leaving him at the moment, for all these reasons, so that his continuity is thus still up in the air. There is case at least for several days…