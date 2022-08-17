Privilege In Paradise: All About ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 (October Premiere)

The first video for the upcoming season was released in July, offering a glimpse of its alluring new Sicilian setting. The clip is part of a promotional video for HBO Max announcing several series and movies, including the new prequel to Game of Thrones, the house of the dragon. In the stills, Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries – the only cast members from the first season to return for the second – are seen riding a motorcycle, before Sabrina Impacciatore welcomes a group of her co-stars “to the White House.” Lotus in Sicily”.

The first season cast included Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Natasha Rothwell, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney (star of HBO’s other sensation, euphoria), Brittany O’Grady and Fred Hechinger. The second season will feature Michael Imperioli (of The Sopranos ) in the role of Dominic Di Grasso, while his elderly father will be played by F. Murray Abraham, and his son, recently graduated, by the young promise Adam DiMarco.

Aubrey Plaza (of Parks and Recreation) will play the role of Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband, Ethan, played by Will Sharpe (who has appeared in such hits as sherlock Y Giri/Haji). Meghan Fahy(The Bold Type) and Theo James(Divergent) will play Cameron and Daphne Babcock, a couple who vacation with the Spillers. Plaza, interviewed in cosmopolitan, revealed, “Our story exists with our little quartet, but there are times when some of the characters overlap, like in the first season.”

Tom Hollander (known for his comedic brilliance in Rev) will play Quentin, an English expat on vacation with his friends and his nephew; while Haley Lu Richardson (a former Disney Channel star) will play Portia, a woman on a trip with her boss. Young actor Leo Woodall will play hotel guest Jack, while three Italian actors will also join the cast: Sabrina Impacciatore as resort manager Valentina; and Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia, respectively, two young Italian women.