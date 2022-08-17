Pigs: care and suggestions to keep them at home – Pets – Life

Have you ever thought about having a pig as a pet? Due to the nature of these animals, it is a strange question, because their existence has always been associated with farms and rural places.

However, today it is curious to see how some people walk their pigs through the streets, on a leash, dressed, as if it were a dog or other domestic animal.

For two years, the Colombian authorities have regulated the ownership of miniature pigs, and therefore, like dogs and cats, these animals also have a series of requirements and responsibilities that owners, and those who claim to be, must follow to offer them adequate health and well-being conditions.

Where did they come from?



Miniature pigs are the result of genetic modifications carried out by humans to reduce the size of the pigs that are commonly known. Currently it is possible to find more than six different breeds of these animals.

Despite these alterations, it is important that, before acquiring one, you take into account that these animals can measure between 35 and 50 centimeters, even reaching 70 centimeters and 70 kilos in weightso the space and food requirements are high and wasteful.

Its rise began through social networks, where celebrities such as Ariana Grande, David Beckham, Paris Hilton or George Clooney were shown with one or more. Here in Colombia, celebrities like Greeicy Rendón, Karol G and Jhonny Rivera proudly show off their pet pigs to all of their followers.

From then on they began to gain notoriety as pets and today it is common to see some of them in parks or squares, and it is possible to get articles designed exclusively for them.

Are they allowed?



Yes. Since 2020, the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) has regulated and established the guidelines to allow the production, marketing and ownership of miniature pigs in Colombia.



All of the above taking into account that, despite being considered pets, they can represent a risk for the production of national pork when they are not raised or kept in good conditions, and therefore they must comply with strict sanitary controls, especially in the that classical swine fever (CSF) is concerned.

Good pets?



Minipig, or miniature pig, an unconventional pet.

As Juliana Correal, who lives in Bogotá with her little pig Raquel, mentions, these animals “They are excellent pets: they are very clean, obedient and do not shed hair”. Raquel, a three-year-old black and white minipig (miniature pig), arrived at Correal’s house after her daughter expressed her desire to have one of hers as her pet.

“At the beginning we were very scared about where to buy it, what the risks were and what care they needed. After consulting here and there and getting very good information from veterinarians, we found a site specialized in minipigs and made the decision.”

Like Juliana, it is important that people interested in acquiring one of these animals are properly informed, analyze their place of residence and also their economic capacity, since, as she mentions, “they are very different from having a dog or a cat and have different needs and responsibilities and, in addition, many times when they are acquired in unauthorized places they can grow more than expected”.

What are the citizens?

Feeding

They need a precise and balanced diet, as they easily convert food into fat. They are omnivorous animals (that is, they eat almost everything), but lDiets are mainly composed of fruits, vegetables, cereals and vegetable protein. In the country there is no special concentrated food for them, so the diet and rations must be suggested and monitored by a veterinarian. Additionally, according to ICA resolution 069276, these “cannot be fed with human food by-products (lavazas)”.

veterinary care

The forks must be extremely careful with the health of the piglets. They must comply with complete vaccination schedules, deworming, periodic check-ups, filing of fangs and hooves, as well as sterilization. Additionally, it is important to mention that, because they have sensitive skin that is devoid of hair and sweat glands, they need hygiene, moisturizing and sun protection.

Physical activity and occupation

They are extremely intelligent and sociable animals. and, if they are not trained from an early age, they can cause great damage at home.

They are not a gift

Like any pet, minipigs are not a gift. They are sentient beings with basic needs that must be satisfied. They can live up to 20 years.

