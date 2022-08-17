Photos of Karol G and Sofía Vergara in Netflix’s “Griselda”

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as “

Carol G

” is a Colombian singer and songwriter of reggaeton, Latin pop and trap with fifteen years of musical career who rose to international fame in 2013 with the song “Love of two” which he released as a duet with Nicky Jam, reaffirming his position in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs list thanks to the single “now call me” beside

bad bunny

.

The self-styled “bug” is one of the favorites of the young public who have been excited to see her not only change the color of her hair for an intense cherry red but also because will venture into acting with the series “Griselda” by

Netflix

.

What characters will Sofía Vergara and Karol G have in “Griselda”?

Colombian talent will come together in the series “Griselda” which will present the actress and model Sofia Vergara beside Carol G who will debut with the Netflix production that began filming in early August 2022.

Around mid year Sofia confirmed that she would play Griselda Blancocentral character of the series based on the story of a South American drug trafficker and from that little by little it has been known more about the production as the cast is made up of Vanessa Ferlite, Christian Tappan, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Davila, Diego Trujilloamong others.

On the other hand, in early August Karol G was interviewed by Vogue Mexico where she expressed that she will play Carla a woman who is forced to be Griselda’s “mule” to transport drugs: “It’s like another universe that I hadn’t experienced. I am in my acting classes, body expression classes and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I constantly do with music.”

Instagram Sofia Vergara

Karol G and Sofía Vergara pose showing their recent friendship

Now after fifteen days of recording Last Sunday, August 14, Sofía would take advantage of her Instagram to show off the celebration that the cast had for concluding the first stages of filming, as well as to show the incipient friendship that both Colombians have achieved.

In an epic photo it shows the complicity and friendship that they have formed in these weeks of recording where they are seen smiling and hugging.

Are you already waiting for the series?

You might be interested in:

The Squid Game returns with its own reality show to Netflix

