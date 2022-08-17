photos of all manicures and nail art

The nails they are no longer an element to be kept in the background, on the contrary. Colors, shades, textures have made them real protagonists of trends that have often depopulated more than expected. And if Hailey Bieber’s frosted-effect manicure goes crazy on social media and Belen chooses pink to match the pedicure, for Selena Gomez you are spoiled for choice.

Recently the protagonist of a viral video on TikTok with a body positive theme, Selena never stops appearing and making the social media talk, both for her increasingly beloved beauty brand and for her manicures. From neon green through electric blue, a late summer trend not to be missed, to the classic pastel pink that she never betrays: for the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building the desire to change is always great and never limits itself, especially when it comes to colored manicure and nail polishes.

To follow and take care of his hands to perfection is Tom Bachik which, as he likes to define himself on Ig, is a Celebrity ‘MAN’icurist. Jennifer Lopez’s nails are his work, including those shown on the surprise wedding day with Ben Affleck, but also those of Nicola Peltz Beckham and Camila Cabello.

And thanks to the thousands of works, on celebs and not, Tom’s profile is a real endless resource for those looking for perfect nails. Focus on especially on Selena Gomez’s manicures that are constantly changing following both the trends of the moment and matching the actress’s outfits. Looking for ideas or inspirations? Here the most beautiful manicures to save and copy at the next nail polish change.

Olive green and oval nails

Pastel yellow

Barbie girl nails

Tangerine manicure

Ultramarine blue

The sugar paper glaze

Black and chic

The French manicure

