Paramore would headline Lollapalooza Chile — Rock&Pop

The American pop rock band would be the new “confirmed” band for the 2023 edition of Lollapalooza.

We are in the middle of the month, date where Rumors and speculations begin regarding what the 2023 concert season will be. With this, multiple names of artists begin to parade in the hundreds of portals dedicated to covering this type of news.

In the last hours, a new name began to circulate through social networks, ensuring that it will be present at the Lollapalooza festivals in the region. The syndicate this time: paramore.

Paramore would join Billie Eilish as headliner of the 2023 edition

The information was disseminated during hours of the Monday August 15 by Brazilian journalist José Norberto Flesch. which indicated that the presence of the group would be practically sealed for the three festivals in the region.

Paramore’s visit would be part of the celebration of the 10 years of Lollapalooza of the carioca edition. The one that will take place on days March 24, 25 and 26, 2023, in the city of Sao Paulo.

Through his YouTube account, the journalist indicated the upper part of the Brazilian organization requested Paramore to carry out the tenth anniversaryin big.

Immediately after this news, multiple news portals began to replicate the information giving more details about it. For example, the Colombian site musictrends indicated that the North American band would be in talks to arrive in the region next March and I would do nothing more, nothing less than to the four festivals of that date: Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, Brazil. Also, to the Festival Estéreo Picnic of Colombia.

#URGENT: According to @jnflesch, @billieeilish Y @paramore will be present at the Lollapalooza 2023 editions of South America 🇧🇷🇨🇱🇦🇷 Will they come to Colombia 🇨🇴? Will they be in the FEP 2023? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 Soon we will know 🫣 pic.twitter.com/hsZ16Xbwvp – MUSICTRENDS Colombia (@musictrendscol) August 15, 2022

With this, the interpreters “Still Into You” would make their debut in festivals of this type and they would join Billie Eilish as a possible headliner in the region. thus transforming to the 2023 edition of the festival, as one with the youngest headliners in history.

What is known about Lollapalooza Chile?

So far, for the national edition, further details of dates or ticket sales are unknown. Nevertheless, the official account of the festival indicated that next August 18 they will have new announcements starting at noon.

For now, just wait and stay tuned to Rock & Pop networks to confirm about a possible arrival of Paramore to Lollapalooza Chile.





