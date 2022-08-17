one invented that she was unfaithful to gain fame

If anyone has experience and knows toxic relationships firsthand, it’s Britney Spears, who throughout his 40 years he has run into several couples that fill in all the boxes.

since i was very young he clashed with men who sought to take advantage of his popularity and money, until she met true love at the hands of her current husband, Sam Asghari.

All the toxic couples of Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake

When she was the most famous teenager in the world, she took a chance on love with the star of NSYNC. However, he was paid poorly. He told everyone that she had been unfaithful to him and that caused their breakup, something that the American denied.

He exploited this musically speaking and even in his famous song, Cry me a river, he alluded to Spears’ “cheating.” He made the world believe that they had had sex even though “she pretended” that she was still a virgin and even called her a “Madonna impersonator” at an awards show.

Jason Alexander

He was the first of her husbands. They married on January 3, 2004 after a night out in Las Vegas, but this only lasted 55 hours. He is remembered because in his union with Asghari weeks ago he tried to interrupt the wedding hours before the couple was to marry in a private ceremony. For that he earned 64 days in prison.

David Lucado

In 2013, she dated Lucado, an ordinary man whom she dated for 18 months. Everyone in the press called him lucky, but he ended up cheating on her with another woman.

kevin federline

In 2004, but on September 18, he got married again (this time seriously). She did it with the dancer who would later become the father of her two children: Sean Preston and Jayden James. Their marriage lasted two years and ended amid conflicts over the custody of the children.

days ago the artist released private videos of her scolding her children to discredit her, that sparked controversy on social media.