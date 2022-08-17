Nintendo testers launch a harsh and detailed complaint of sexual harassment towards the company

Today a new and interesting article has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case of news focused on the company.

Specifically, it is an important accusation against the company. Specifically, several testers of games affirm that they have suffered sexual harassment within the company.

The information comes from Kotaku, from offer an extensive paper detailing various cases. The first one starts like this:

Two years ago, a contract game tester named Hannah (not her real name) had a harrowing experience that led her to quit her dream job at Nintendo of America after nearly a decade. Several employees had created a group chat on Nintendo’s Microsoft Teams server called “The Laughing Zone.” It was supposed to be a cheerful place for co-workers to share memes with each other. That changed when a male translator was added to the group. He immediately began posting screenshots to Reddit of why Vaporeon was the best Pokemon to have sex with. Hannah was upset by the explicit descriptions. When the conversation turned to Genshin Impact, the translator posted a gif of Paimon, a child character in the game. He posted about how it’s okay to be sexually attracted to Paimon despite the character’s childlike appearance, voice, and personality. Hannah captured the sexual comments and tried to escalate the situation with Aerotek, the staffing company that hired her while she was working at the Redmond, Washington headquarters.

The consequences of this case did not end in the dismissal of that translator. However, there are many more examples of inappropriate behavior that are denounced through this article, such as:

Comments about the color of underwear in a group chat

Lower salary for women ($16 instead of $19 for men)

Complaints of favoritism and cronyism

Temporarily hired women say they were harassed by full-time Nintendo workers and their fellow Aerotek contractors

Allegations of inappropriate behavior from Melvin Forrest, who has been working in the product testing department since the early 1990s and head of the department until 2017

However, they also include other voices that suggest that Nintendo is preventing this from happening: For example, a current HR worker states that Nintendo wants to “lead in diversity and inclusion.” However, he acknowledges that it is difficult to know what is happening in other parts of Nintendo of America headquarters.

What did you think of the news? We will be attentive to more details.

Font.