Nicolas Cage – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Nicolas Cage is an American actor known for movies Leaving Las Vegas and others… almost thousands of them.

About Nicholas Cage

Nicolas Cage is an American actor and has a legendary last name in Hollywood, and his name is Nicolas Cage Coppola, so you can imagine that it has something to do with the director of apocalypse now And your daughter sophia coppola. Everything stays in the family.

He has won an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas (that was a great movie), and then his problems with the treasury began (a dissipated life that led him to spend a little senselessly) led him to smaller productions until, today, he delights us with three or four films a year, each one of more doubtful quality than the previous one.

And on a personal note: we really like her!

Before, if I had been given a choice with whom to have a few drinks with… maybe I would have chosen Scarlett Johansson or Bill Gates. Today, given my wisdom and my age… today I would choose Mr. Nicolas Cage.

Lately we have seen him in a comedy making fun of himself a bit: The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent (2022).

Nicolas Cage Quotes

I am not a demon. I am a lizard, a shark, a panther looking for warmth. I want to be Bob Denver on acid playing the accordion. Nicolas Cage

I’ll speak for myself, but there’s a lot of humor in the sarcasm and the darkness. If you talk to any paramedic, they survive by developing a pretty devious sense of humor. Nicolas Cage

Some films that we have commented on Nicolas Cage.

Some of the jewels with which this man has delighted us have been (they do not go from worse to even worse than the previous one, it is very difficult to choose):

This one’s not bad, huh!

This other one was called Jiu Jitsu (cloth).

And yes, this one is fine.

Video: Nicolas Cage winning his Oscar

File

[rank_math_rich_snippet id=”s-c7efc8e5-a65e-413c-bf0e-fd660365c3ea”]