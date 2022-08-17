New track and turning point: Ronaldo has decided his future – CalciomercatoWeb.it

A turning point seems to have come for Cristiano Ronaldo: a new track for the Portuguese and a decision taken on the future

What will happen to Cristiano Ronaldo? The future of the Portuguese ace remains a mystery, while CR7 announces his truth in an interview that will arrive in two weeks. The term coincides with the end of the market and cannot be a coincidence.

The Portuguese ace has decided to leave the Manchester United and his ambition is to play also in the season that has just begun in the Champions League, which he could not do with the Red Devils. For his desire to materialize, we need a club that can bear the burden of having someone like Ronaldo in the team. A burden in the first place economic, considering the high salary perceived by the ex Juventusbut also technical: the presence of CR7 it is not a secondary aspect in the construction of a team and also for this reason so far no company has taken a decisive step towards the forward. Now, however, a new lead is taking shape and a clue arrives that can be indicative.

Transfer market, Ronaldo to Borussia: the clue

The team ready to grab Ronaldo’s strengths and weaknesses is the Borussia Dortmund. The Germans will have to do without Haller for long and have already taken Modest, but it might not be enough. This is why the rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at the German club have returned.

An indiscretion that did not go unnoticed, so much so that even the stock market enthusiastically welcomed the hypothesis of CR7 in the yellow and black with Borussia’s shares that shot upwards. Certainly the obstacles to make this hypothesis come true are not lacking, starting from the high engagement of the Portuguese.