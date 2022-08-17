New crossing between Bolsonaro and Leo DiCaprio through the Amazon

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio follows the environmental news from this part of the Southern Cone very closely. Recently and through a publication on the social network Twitter, the actor celebrated the decision of the Argentine Congress to officially create the “Ansenuza National Park” in the province of Córdoba.

“The Mar Chiquita lake and the Río Dulce wetlands are now protected in perpetuity,” he said, which led to an exchange on social networks with the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Juan Cabandié.

Thank you @LeoDicaprio for supporting the creation of these new protected areas in Argentina. These national parks are located in key places in the world for the care and conservation of biodiversity. pic.twitter.com/2QVfN72zD0 – Juan Cabandié (@juancabandie) July 26, 2022

The new protected area, which covers a total of 661,416 hectares, includes the Laguna de Mar Chiquita or Mar de Ansenuza, which is the largest salt lake in South America and the fifth largest in the world. Together with the Bañados del Río Dulce they make up a huge wetland.

THE AMAZON

In his role as an environmental activist, after posting to Argentina, DiCaprio crossed to the brazilian government due to deforestation in the Amazon.

“How extensive is the deforestation in the Amazon, one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife?” he asked, adding that “the region has faced an avalanche of illegal deforestation at the hands of the extractive industry in the last 3 years”.

Due to this publication, the president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, again, responded to the actor harshly.

“Among us, it is rare to see a guy who pretends to love the Planet paying more attention to Brazil than to the fires that damage Europe and his own country. One may wonder if it is obsessed with my country (or its resources) or if he simply believes that Brazil is the only one on Earth”, says just one of the several messages that the Brazilian leader sent to DiCaprio.

“But don’t worry, Leo…Brazil is and will continue to be the nation that preserves the most. You can keep playing with your Hollywood star toys while we do our jobs,” he added.

Likewise, Bolsonaro continued: “In reality, in my government, the average deforestation is much lower than in the past, when the thief-turned-candidate supported by his Brazilian friend was in power.”

