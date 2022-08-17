Netflix: the 4 horror movies to binge watch and with which you will “flash” with every noise in your house

In Twitterthe account of Netflix oriented to Argentines shared a series of horror movies for lovers of fright and mystery. “I don’t take responsibility if you flash later with the noises from your house,” writes @CheNetflix in his post.

1. What to watch on Netflix: Tales of the Occult

history of the occult is the disturbing political-paranormal thriller by Cristian Jess Ponce. It is an Argentine film of 1 hour and 22 minutes that stars German Baudino and that it was released in 2020.

In Stories of the Occult, Adrian Marcato (the main character) goes to the most famous program on television to accuse the Government of being behind an occult conspiracy and having ties to a coven of witches.

2. What to watch on Netflix: Midsommar

For those interested in psychological suspense dramas, midsummer can be an ideal option. It is an American-Swedish production of folk-horror 2019, written and directed by Ari Asterthe same director of the films hereditary Y Mandy.

Netflix presents the following synopsis of the drama of 2 hours and half: “An American couple and friends go to Midsommar, a summer festival held every 90 years in a remote Swedish village. However, what seems like a dream vacation takes a macabre turn when the villagers invite them to participate in their disturbing festive activities”.

“With Midsommar, Aster distances himself from the preceding film in form and substance, while keeping his instinct and talent intact in shaping a new kind of horror that sways between the bucolic, the pastoral, the bizarre and the overtly gore”, writes the SensaCine platform.

3. What to watch on Netflix: Your house

His housedirected by Remi Weekes, exposes the traumas of refugee experiences. It is about a 2020 English film that is located within the suspense and horror genre. In addition, it is starring Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith.

The medium Tomatazos comments: “The plot focuses on the terrible process of adaptation of a couple who escape from a South Sudan devastated by war, to a remote and indifferent town in England. The two, in the middle of a duel and without nothing more than their company, they try to build a new life in a house that has been assigned to them, but soon their new home will become another nightmare from which they will not be able to escape.

In the Google comments a user states: “Terror comes twice. On the one hand the social drama. Powerful and very close. On the other hand, the terror of excuse, which also works well, the supernatural. One pushes the other to move the story forward.”

4. What to watch on Netflix: A Quiet Place

The first great opportunity John Krasinski arose in office, playing the character of Jim. However, the American actor revealed his directing skills with a silent placewhich won the Critics’ Choice for best sci-fi/horror movie and that got to top 10 of the National Board of Review (NBR)in 2018.

The 1.5-hour drama centers on a post-apocalyptic future, when mysterious creatures with an extraordinary sense of hearing invade the world’s population. A family, led by the actor John Krasinski and his wife in real life, Emily Blunthides in a cabin and communicates through sign language so as not to be hunted by these monsters.

Sensacine writes: “Everything gets complicated when the mother goes into labor surrounded by monstrous creatures that threaten her life and that of the little ones.”