Natalie Portman reveals her simple beauty routine to shine at 40+

Lately, I have started to meditate At work, especially when I have short breaks, it keeps me focused, present and energized. Am vegan for 10 years and before it was vegetarian, so in terms of the way I eat I have kept myself quite ‘clean’ for a long time. And I guess one of the most important things has been trying use the phone less and stop using it as soon as I can. That has had a huge, huge impact.

What is Natalie Portman’s workout routine like?

I like it run. It’s the easiest way to do exercise. I also swim when a pool is available. And then I do various things, like Pilates, gyro tonics and yogaWhen I find the time I think running is very practical because it can be done anytime, anywhere.

What are the beauty tricks you’ve learned on set?

In my first movie Lionthe makeup artist used beetroot juice mixed with rosewater as blush and lipstick, because she didn’t want to apply anything unnatural to me. I was just a girl [Natalie Portman tenía 12 años]. That gave me a lot of ideas about very beautiful ways to create a natural makeup.

Which books have you learned the most from?

There are many books that have influenced me. Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book on moss [Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses] it is so amazing and offers such an amazing insight into the natural world. Then there’s the book katie kitamura, Intimacies, she is an amazing writer. The book is fiction and it does a really beautiful exploration of how we can live everyday life while full-blown horrors and atrocities are happening in the world – how the two co-exist. Rachel Cusk is, of course, another genius. I’ve gotten a lot out of her writing, when it comes to what it’s like to be an artist and a woman.

How was it dedicating yourself to your psychology studies while acting?